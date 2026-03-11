These locations function both as physical sites and as metaphorical spaces. Dover is geographically and politically significant, situated at the edge of the country and facing toward Europe. The chalk cliffs are highly symbolic, a place long associated with national defence and emblematic of an insular national identity. The area has also become a contested and politicised territory in the context of Brexit. While the White Cliffs have been used to reinforce a hostile nationalist narrative, they are also a site where anti racist protests and community activism have been highly visible. The region reflects divisions that have become increasingly evident across the country since the referendum, divisions that have erupted in racist riots across England and Northern Ireland and have been met by counter anti fascist demonstrations.

The initial photographs, completed during her MA, were influenced by interviews Williams conducted with EU nationals living in the UK, as well as with people who had arrived from outside the EU as refugees. These conversations explored how individuals had been affected by Brexit and were published as part of a free newspaper she produced titled England.

One participant wrote that Brexit had made them feel like an alien arriving from Mars rather than someone living just across the Channel, despite having lived in the UK for fifty years. Others expressed a sense of being under scrutiny and feeling unwelcome. For many, the country appeared increasingly hostile.

Williams began researching images in the public domain of Martian landscapes and other extraterrestrial geographies captured by NASA, exploring ways to incorporate these visual references into the coastal photographs. Some of the landforms bore visual similarities to terrestrial landscapes, particularly coastal formations seen from above, yet their environments are toxic and inhospitable. She gradually introduced elements of these alien geographies into her photographs in various ways, representing a landscape that had itself become alienated and potentially harmful.

Over the past five years the series has continued to evolve. New forms have included vertical triptychs in which images are linked through a connected narrative, fragments of chalk cut along geological lines and presented floating against black backgrounds, and photographs incorporating drawn interventions and tonal manipulation.

Due to the lockdown in early 2021, the Disrupted Landscapes work produced for her MA was not publicly exhibited at the time. A small number of works were shown in the following years, and in 2024 a larger installation was presented at Four Corners in London as part of a three person exhibition, and later at Photo Fringe within a two person show. Individual works from the series have since been featured in Photo Frome 2025 and the Head On Photo Festival in Sydney in 2025.