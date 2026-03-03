In All the Colors I Am Inside, Deb Achak creates large-scale color photographs of people and nature to explore the tender voice of intuition.

She is guided by her mother’s last words before she died: “Trust your gut instincts.” Over time, those four simple words have become her north star.

Using the tools of light, time, and color, she challenges herself to construct photographs that reference the spark of energy and depth of wonder that pervade interior life. Her son crowned in katsura leaves, the chandelier above her bed bathed in sapphire light, fireworks exploding across the night sky, sprinklers misting in moonlight—these images begin as encounters with beauty and atmosphere. Beneath the surface, however, she searches for something less visible: the current that runs underneath lived experience.

She often works intuitively, moving toward what excites her before fully understanding why. Only later, in the quiet rigor of editing and sequencing, do patterns begin to emerge. The portraits she returns to repeatedly are those in which the subject appears engulfed—by shadow, steam, water, or flora—suggesting a dissolution of boundaries between self and world. These photographs create a gravitational pull, inviting viewers to connect with something larger than themselves.

Alongside her photographic practice, she has spent years studying intuition, vibration, and universal energy. Physicists describe energy in terms of particles and equations; mystics call it a sixth sense. She is interested in the space where those languages meet. Intuition often arrives first as a visceral knowing, long before the conscious mind can articulate it. Without planning to do so, she realized she had been using her camera to give form to this invisible knowledge.

Interiority is the throughline of her work. Through blurred features, elemental light, and figures suspended in the landscape, she seeks to reveal the hidden mechanisms that animate human experience. Because spiritual language can easily become abstract, she relies on the visual medium to do the talking.