I did not photograph Deauville in winter to document a place.

I photographed it to understand time.

In summer, the city performs, elegant, vibrant, full of movement. In winter, it withdraws. The beach empties, the boards fall silent, and something more fragile becomes visible. Stripped of spectacle, Deauville reveals a quiet truth.

I was not searching for architecture or contrast, but for a suspended state, a subtle tension between what has been and what remains. The soft light in Normandy, diffused and powdery, shapes my visual language. I am drawn to nuance and restraint.

My photography is not about freezing moments, but about revealing their slow erosion. Empty spaces, small figures dissolving into the landscape, reflect my interest in how places outlast us, how time gently engulfs everything, even beauty.

There is melancholy here, but it is quiet and contemplative. Deauville in winter simply exists in another rhythm.

About Hélène Havard

Hélène Havard is a French photographer born in France and based in French Polynesia.

Her work explores time, memory, and the quiet transformation of places. Rather than documenting reality in a descriptive way, her practice is drawn to what lingers beneath the surface, the subtle tension between presence and disappearance.

Living in Polynesia has deeply shaped her visual language. The light, the ocean, and the vast horizons are not simply landscapes, but emotional spaces. She approaches places as living witnesses of time, holding traces of what has been and what is slowly fading.

Through a soft and restrained aesthetic, she creates images that feel suspended, inviting stillness, contemplation, and a slower way of seeing. Her work is drawn to what remains, to fragile atmospheres, and to the quiet poetry of impermanence. [Official Website]