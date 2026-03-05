The wheel is one of humanity’s oldest inventions.

Most of us depend on wheels in one way or another. In this project, Christer Björkman documents wheels of various kinds and the people who use them.

Although the wheel is one of humanity’s earliest inventions, it was not until the mid-nineteenth century that it began to be used more widely. One characteristic of human beings is the constant drive to develop new technologies. One may therefore ask whether we are currently living in an era of peak reliance on the wheel. Only the future will tell.

For Björkman, these typically brief encounters with strangers often lead to conversations that begin with something as simple as wheels but frequently evolve into discussions of far more complex matters. The approach recalls another of his projects, Proud People, in which he portrays strangers he meets. In that project, he asks participants to close their eyes and think of something they are proud of. When they open their eyes, he presses the shutter, then asks whether they would like to share what they were thinking about. In most cases, people are willing to do so. One of the most powerful aspects of the project is the trust people show by standing with their eyes closed in front of a complete stranger, sometimes for many seconds. These experiences give him a sense of humility and hope, suggesting that most people are kind and capable of trusting one another. Some of the images from Proud People can be found on his website and have also been published elsewhere.

All of Björkman’s projects portraying people are rooted in respect—respect between individuals. When he approaches those he wishes to photograph, he strives to do so in a considerate manner, making it easy for them to decline participation. Those who agree to be photographed are portrayed with the same respect, and their willingness to say yes is, in turn, an expression of respect toward him and his project.

The project is intended to become a book, and many of the images are arranged in pairs designed to function as facing pages within a book spread.

About Christer Björkman

Christer Björkman discovered his passion for photography in his early teens and dreamed of pursuing it as a career. Although he chose a different professional path, more than 45 years later he has reignited his love for photography. While he enjoys working across various genres, capturing the essence of people through portraiture has become an increasingly important part of his practice. Recently, he has begun to reflect on why, on some days, everyone he approaches agrees to be photographed, while on other days many decline. He believes the answer likely lies in the signals he conveys—subtle shifts influenced by mood, presence, and small behavioral changes.

He also works in street and documentary photography, as well as in more abstract forms. Björkman collaborates with other photographers, notably within the collective Three Cities Photography alongside Jan Dee from Glasgow and Kitty de Jong from Amsterdam, and with a sound artist on various interdisciplinary projects that sometimes result in books, zines, or slide shows. These collaborations contribute significantly to his artistic development. He also continues to refine his practice by attending workshops, courses, and participating in international photography competitions.

While recognition through exhibitions and contests is rewarding, his primary motivation remains personal: making photographs brings him a deep sense of fulfillment. His work consistently gravitates toward the ordinary, regardless of subject matter. [Official Website]