This body of work is a visual exploration of everyday life and tradition in Guatemala.

Through these images, he seeks to reveal the resilience, dignity, and warmth of the people and communities he encounters.

He is drawn to the quiet poetry of daily routines — children at play, women working together, families gathered in moments of joy and solemnity, and the vibrant textures of Indigenous textiles and architecture.

He is particularly interested in the interplay between tradition and change, and in how cultural identity is expressed through gesture, ritual, and environment. The images move between intimate portraits and broader scenes, inviting viewers to witness both the individuality and the collective spirit that define these communities.

Light, color, and atmosphere are essential elements in the process. Natural light and careful composition create a sense of immediacy and presence. Whether capturing the swirling smoke of a religious procession or the quiet strength of a child standing alone, the aim is to reveal the layers of history, memory, and emotion that shape each moment.

Ultimately, his work is an invitation to look closely and with empathy — to see not only the surface, but the stories, relationships, and traditions that endure beneath it. Through these photographs, he hopes to encourage a deeper appreciation for the richness and resilience of Guatemalan life. This is especially important at a time when Latino populations in the United States are facing difficult circumstances. He hopes these images allow Americans to get to know their Latino neighbors better.

