 
 
  • EXPLORE
    CONTENT
    ARCHIVE FEATURE INSIGHT FLASH INTERVIEW
    ABOUT
    JURY CONTACT LEGAL
    • FeatureBuck Holzemer

    Buck Holzemer Explores Tradition in Everyday Life in Guatemala

    This body of work is a visual exploration of everyday life and tradition in Guatemala. Through these images, he seeks to reveal the resilience, dignity, and warmth of the people and communities he encounters.
    Feb 19, 2026

    This body of work is a visual exploration of everyday life and tradition in Guatemala.

    Through these images, he seeks to reveal the resilience, dignity, and warmth of the people and communities he encounters.

    He is drawn to the quiet poetry of daily routines — children at play, women working together, families gathered in moments of joy and solemnity, and the vibrant textures of Indigenous textiles and architecture.

    Follow what’s new in the Dodho community. Join the newsletter »

    He is particularly interested in the interplay between tradition and change, and in how cultural identity is expressed through gesture, ritual, and environment. The images move between intimate portraits and broader scenes, inviting viewers to witness both the individuality and the collective spirit that define these communities.

    Light, color, and atmosphere are essential elements in the process. Natural light and careful composition create a sense of immediacy and presence. Whether capturing the swirling smoke of a religious procession or the quiet strength of a child standing alone, the aim is to reveal the layers of history, memory, and emotion that shape each moment.

    Ultimately, his work is an invitation to look closely and with empathy — to see not only the surface, but the stories, relationships, and traditions that endure beneath it. Through these photographs, he hopes to encourage a deeper appreciation for the richness and resilience of Guatemalan life. This is especially important at a time when Latino populations in the United States are facing difficult circumstances. He hopes these images allow Americans to get to know their Latino neighbors better.

    About Buck Holzemer

    As an eight-year-old boy, Buck Holzemer began his photography career by climbing onto a garage roof to take pictures of his friends playing basketball in the driveway below. Although this permanently limited his on-court skills, it introduced him to the wonders of viewing the world through the “magic little window” on the back of the camera.

    After an eight-year detour studying the unseen world through physics and mathematics, he returned to that “magic little window” in his late twenties and began a professional career in photography. He added filmmaking shortly thereafter and has enjoyed a varied and successful career as an image maker for many years.

    He has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Clio Award for television commercials, several appearances in the Communication Arts Photography Annual, awards from Print magazine, and the Grand Prize for fine artwork from PDN magazine. In 2013, he won a Best of Show award from the International Photography Awards, and in 2019, he received the People’s Choice Award from National Geographic.

    A versatile image maker, he has worked across a wide range of photographic genres. His filmmaking projects have taken him to Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York, Milan, and Guatemala.

    Over the past five years, he has focused most of his time on personal photographic projects. [Official Website]

    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ban12.webp
    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/awardsp.webp