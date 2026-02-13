As much as he can, he tries to bring his lens closer to what makes up the essential yet often invisible pieces of the rural puzzle.

On the outskirts of Fianarantsoa, at dawn, brickmakers are already at work, before the heat becomes overwhelming.

They are local people. Most of them grow rice, and once the season is over, they turn to brickmaking. It is there that he discovered entire families, sometimes even children who, before going to school, help their parents carry bricks. He remembers one morning, around eight o’clock: all the children left with their schoolbags after helping with the loading. It left a deep impression on him.

He then felt that he had to do something, to focus on these people, because they always work in the shadows. Yet often all it takes is to turn one’s head to see them there, by the side of the road. From the mid-1990s onward, he began to devote several photographic series to them, simply to bear witness to their presence and their work.

He has a deep admiration for what they do, and it is this admiration that he tries to convey in his images. This is not a miserabilist vision; it is a gaze of love and respect. Seeing him return almost every day with his camera, they eventually said to themselves, “This man cares about us.” That is how he was able to photograph them with tenderness.

About Pierrot Men