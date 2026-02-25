“Birds, the Flowers, and Them” is an ongoing photography series that explores the meaning of “home.”

Through his lens, artist Su Yang documents his journey as a new immigrant from China to Switzerland, as well as his interactions with other immigrants along the way.

Throughout this process, numerous questions of identity are examined: the sense of belonging as Asian immigrants in a new destination, how one perceives one’s own identity, and what constitutes a “home.”

Sometimes, the process of migration is unconsidered, unplanned, and unexpected. The artist likens his immigration experience to a state of “being swept along by the winds of fate, taking root wherever they carry him,” a condition reminiscent of dandelion seeds or migratory birds in constant motion. Such movement continues to intensify amid today’s globalization, with more and more people beginning to adapt to, or even embrace, a nomadic lifestyle. Starting from his own experience, the artist gradually uncovers common ground among residents from diverse backgrounds. As a result, individual identity is downplayed in this project, while emotions resonant among a broader population are emphasized in the imagery.

In this photographic series, the artist makes extensive use of red and black, powerfully evoking a feeling of detachment from identity through his visual compositions.

About Su Yang