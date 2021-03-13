Bangla Road on the island of Phuket, Thailand, is a place of two worlds.

During the day, it is like any other street, but after sunset, this 400-meter stretch of road transforms into a lively, almost forbidden world.

I have visited this place many times over the years and have always been intrigued by the many people who work here. Always smiling and friendly despite their living conditions, they present a stark contrast to the world I live in.

By day, this road in Phuket is just like any other, but at night it transforms into a hub of go-go bars, live music, and nightclubs unlike any other. With this comes its association with sex tourism and prostitution, and Bangla Road is the center of it. It is considered the red-light district of Phuket. Although prostitution is to some extent illegal in Thailand, it remains a prevalent practice due to economic dependence dating back to the Vietnam War. Poverty, low education levels, and a lack of job opportunities in rural areas all contribute to this reality.

As a result, some women are compelled to earn a living by working in the streets or bars. They often wear revealing clothing to accentuate every part of their bodies, from their feet to their fingernails. Many even go so far as to undergo plastic surgery to enhance their appearance and appeal to customers. Some stand outside the bars with broad smiles, trying to persuade passersby to enter. Some venues are simply bars featuring dancers, while others are more discreet, operating behind closed doors and offering more exotic shows.

As you walk along this street at night, the mood is electric and exciting, though some may feel uneasy or offended. Over time, however, you begin to understand that this is their everyday reality. They are doing what is necessary to survive. They are passionate, self-assured, and confident, and they take pride in their identity and their work. Despite the fact that many people would avoid a place like this, I found that it conveyed a strong sense of resilience and strength. It was almost as if their confidence had a contagious effect on me.

