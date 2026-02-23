Habib Abu Hussein is a Bahraini farmer. His story began when, at an early age, he bought a cow without consulting his father.

When his father found out, Habib was beaten. Despite this, he insisted on raising the cow, and from that first animal the cattle later multiplied.

From that day until now, his daily life has remained closely tied to what the farm produces. He drinks only its milk and eats only what he makes from its cheese. The farm is not a side activity; it is the centre of his routine and the foundation of his livelihood.

Four Bahraini farmers work on the farm. For them, this land means everything. Farming is not new to their families; it is the profession of their fathers and grandfathers, and they continue it as a shared responsibility and a daily commitment.

They work every day from after the morning azan until the sunset call to prayer, with an hour of rest in between for prayer and lunch. This is their rhythm: early starts, long working hours, and a routine built around the day’s prayers and the demands of the farm.

About Mustafa AbdulHadi

Mustafa AbdulHadi is a Bahraini photographer whose work focuses on travel photography, exploring and documenting the diverse aspects of people’s lives, customs, and traditions. Through his images, his practice observes and records reality as it appears across different cultural and geographical contexts.

He has participated in numerous photography competitions both locally and internationally, and his work has been published on platforms such as National Geographic Travel, Digital Camera World Magazine, and Smithsonian Magazine, among others.

As a travel content creator, his work aims to capture the essence of cultures, landscapes, and people, using visual storytelling to bring these places closer to the viewer and to invite a deeper appreciation of the diversity and beauty of the world. [Official Website]