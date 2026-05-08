Kay Erickson received her first camera at the age of seven and watched her mother transform black and white photographs into color by hand tinting them with photo oils.

After receiving a BFA from the University of Minnesota, graduating Summa Cum Laude, she earned an MS degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Kay’s work has been exhibited in Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, Colorado, Washington, Amsterdam, Turkey, Paris, and Spain. She was awarded a Mayoral Proclamation from Santa Monica, California, for her work teaching math standards through the art of photography.

Through her extensive travels, Kay captures images of people in local communities around the world within their cultural surroundings. Through these images, she hopes to convey the humanity that we all share and, in the process, help eliminate some of the stereotypes that contribute to unrest around the world.

When Kay had the opportunity to visit Bahrain, she was excited to see, experience, and record an entirely new culture. She was fortunate to visit the old King’s Palace, with its arches and beautiful natural light, accompanied by a local woman who showed her around the palace and later invited her to her home for tea.

Throughout the city of Manama, Kay encountered extraordinary people, colors, shadows, and light, along with the bustle of a city filled with marketplaces, old buildings, and plastered walls.

For Kay, it was a traveler’s dream to record the people and their city. This series offers only a glimpse of what she was fortunate enough to see and experience. [Official Website]