Stefan Irvine’s photo book, Abandoned Villages of Hong Kong (瓦落叢生), published by Blue Lotus Editions, is an invitation to explore the forgotten corners of this vibrant city and to discover the haunting beauty hidden within its parks and islands.

For centuries before the colonial era, Hong Kong’s population lived in isolated villages, subsisting mainly on farming or fishing.

When better opportunities arose during the 1960s, many villagers found work in restaurants overseas or in Hong Kong’s urban factories. Meanwhile, their countryside houses, sometimes entire villages, were abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. Irvine’s photographs breathe new life into the crumbling facades and overgrown relics, allowing us to witness the enduring charm of these abandoned homes.

With its documentary approach, this collection of photographs features many of Hong Kong’s most isolated settlements and is a testament to Stefan’s passion for capturing the essence of disappearing places. His careful research and deep appreciation for the subject shine through in every carefully composed image, unveiling the hidden narratives of structures frozen in time.

“In more remote parts of the territory, entire villages appear to have been abandoned overnight. Furniture and personal items remain untouched even decades later, giving precious insight into the lives of the families that once thrived there. Whether abandoned intentionally by villagers seeking their fortune overseas or left behind due to unforeseen circumstances, these ruins now serve as a window into the past, providing us with clues to a way of life that has almost completely disappeared.”— Stefan Irvine

Abandoned Villages of Hong Kong is not just a tribute to the resilience of the Hong Kong people, but also a reflection on the impermanence of our existence. These photographs offer a poignant reminder of life’s transience and the lasting impact of those who came before us.

