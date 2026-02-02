Born in Paris on July 31, 1966, Stefano Azario is a photographer and director currently living in London, having returned after three decades spent between the United States, Italy, and Indonesia.

He began taking photographs at the age of eleven in 1977, shortly after the loss of his father. His family moved from Italy to London in 1979, where he later studied photography at the London College of Printing.

A turning point in his career came in 1992, when Vogue Bambini began commissioning him regularly, a collaboration that lasted until the magazine’s closure in 2018.

In 1994, he started shooting global advertising campaigns for Gap Kids and BabyGap, working almost uninterruptedly for over twenty five years. During this period, he also collaborated with many of the world’s best known brands and advertising agencies, including Benetton, Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana. Having established a reputation as one of the leading commercial photographers of children and babies, he is now increasingly focused on semi personal projects in documentary and fine art photography.

At the height of his commercial career, in 2016, he moved from New York to Bali, Indonesia, so that two of his children could attend Green School. This relocation created opportunities to work commercially in China and Japan, as well as to begin his documentary practice through several projects for IKEA based in Indonesia. Green School Bali also offered him his first experience teaching photography, which sparked a deeper and more direct interest in education.

After the family’s return to Europe in 2022, he undertook and exhibited the project In Cerca Della Retta Via (In Search of a Path) at No Gallery in Pontremoli, under the patronage of the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Lunigiana Land Art Festival. In the summer of 2023, he and his family presented the exhibition RE:visit, created using his extensive personal family photography archive. In the United Kingdom, he has begun a long term project focused on an existing rainforest in Cornwall and its expansion for the Thousand Year Trust.

He now lives in London with his wife, Lydzia, who is studying for an MA in Poetry, while their five children are scattered around the world. [Official Website]