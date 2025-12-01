 
 
    • Flash

    Winners: Fine Art Awards

    We are pleased to officially announce the winners and finalists of the prestigious Fine Art Awards, celebrating the finest talents in photography. This recognition represents a hallmark of excellence in the field.

    The selection process was conducted with the utmost rigor by a distinguished panel of experts, including renowned figures in the world of photography. Each submission was meticulously evaluated based on four key criteria: technical mastery, visual impact, compositional strength, and a distinctive artistic vision.

    The selected works, chosen for their exceptional quality and unique aesthetics, will be prominently featured in our upcoming publication, Fine Art – The Best Photographs. Scheduled for release in February, this special edition will not only showcase these outstanding photographs but also include the names and contact information of the artists, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve for their remarkable creativity and dedication.

    WINNERS

    FINE ART AWARDS

    1st PLACE WINNER | Hardijanto-Budiman

    2nd PLACE WINNER Elisa Gambalonga

    3rd PLACE WINNER | Lukasz Spychala

    HONORABLE MENTION | Sarah Aha

    HONORABLE MENTION | Ruby Steele

     

    BEST IMAGES

    FINE ART AWARDS

    Grace Weston
    Jared Smith
    Jürgen Hammermann
    Lukasz Spychala
    Michael Potts
    Michele Zousmer
    Montemagno Salvatore
    Patrizia Burra
    Paul Kroh
    Tomohiko Funai
    Ralf_Dreier
    Sara Markese
    Erika G. Robledo
    Diana Trillo
    Catalin Arcu
    Carl Young
    Brian Cassey
    Alessandro Spedito
    Yevhen Kostiuk
    Sm Mostafijur Rahman

     

    FINALIST IMAGES

    FINE ART AWARDS

    Maureen Stuart
    Mathieu Altayrac
    Martin Parratt
    Mark Hurtubise
    Marek Boguszak
    Klaus Lenzen
    Kelly O’Leary
    Karen Safer
    Julie Wang
    Jeffrey Joyce
    Jeff Schewe
    James Garland
    Iryna Kondratenko
    Hsuan Chung
    Holger Goehler
    Hardijanto Budiman
    Hans Martin Dölz
    Grant Stirton
    Gjert Rognli
    Erika G. Robledo
    Ellie Davies
    Edward Smith III
    Edward Olive
    Domenic Migliore
    Damian Dąbrowski
    Dale M Reid
    Crissial
    Christer Björkman
    Carola Kayen
    Carles Metje Bosch
    Michael Zerivitz
    Bob Leonard
    Bahman Aryana
    Antonella Cunsolo
    Antoine_Buttafoghi
    Annemarie Jung
    Andrea Zaccaria
    Andrea London
    Alex Kusnetz
    Alena Filina
    Yixu Wang
    William Obrien
    Vicki Katthagen
    Torrance York
    Timon Halbach
    Takagi Toru
    Streetmax 21
    Stephane Navailles
    Stefan Pettersson
    Sarah Aha
    Sara Markese
    Roberto Cannas
    René Kuipers
    Rachel Nixon
    Paula Shur
    Paul Kroh
    Paola Francesca Barone
    Ovi D Pop
    Orchid Li
    Nicolas Desport
    Monique Van Laake
    Michel Daumergue
