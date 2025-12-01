We are pleased to officially announce the winners and finalists of the prestigious Fine Art Awards, celebrating the finest talents in photography. This recognition represents a hallmark of excellence in the field.
The selection process was conducted with the utmost rigor by a distinguished panel of experts, including renowned figures in the world of photography. Each submission was meticulously evaluated based on four key criteria: technical mastery, visual impact, compositional strength, and a distinctive artistic vision.
The selected works, chosen for their exceptional quality and unique aesthetics, will be prominently featured in our upcoming publication, Fine Art – The Best Photographs. Scheduled for release in February, this special edition will not only showcase these outstanding photographs but also include the names and contact information of the artists, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve for their remarkable creativity and dedication.
WINNERS
1st PLACE WINNER | Hardijanto-Budiman
2nd PLACE WINNER | Elisa Gambalonga
3rd PLACE WINNER | Lukasz Spychala
HONORABLE MENTION | Sarah Aha
HONORABLE MENTION | Ruby Steele
BEST IMAGES
FINALIST IMAGES
