Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

Ties of perception is an ongoing series of black and white studio and outdoor nude self-portraits.

It is built in a chronological manner to describe the process of growth and dealing with trauma both in the physical aspect but mainly in the mental aspect.Being a photographer immersed in the process of recovering from sexual assault brought up the subjects of nude art, body image, womanhood, female empowerment and coping with stress and trauma to my attention.

I started creating the images from an un uncensored state of mind, with no specific goal but one, to feel better by expressing myself in a wordless manner.

The project is comprised of images taken both in a controlled studio environment using artificial light, and in a wild nature environment.The combination between the indoor and outdoor images creates symbiosis relationship with a common dominator characterized by harmonic sense of movement. Amongst that, the process expressed in the project is supported by the progress towards “release”, as taken in the outdoor images.

I decided to include in part of the images various types of ropes paint and mirror in order to manifest the relation between the self to the outsider force and its repercussions in the mental aspect, the combination of a minimal yet strong element in a controlled and precise way creates a greater emphasis on the situation taking place

This project conveys the relation between the physical and emotional realms from the point of view of a victim looking inward, concentrating and contemplating on the sabtle fragile exsitence of the wonded self. With that said, the images take the viewer to a very intimate unspoken place that is often taken as rocking, it is my hope that the exposer of the project can bring awareness to the subject and serve in the same way for women who seek understanding.

About Nofar Horovitz

Nofar Horovitz (born 1986) is a photographer based in Israel, her projects are created, inspired and are a direct result of her own personal life experiences, and often serve as a coping and evolution mechanism. She Is guided by the need of exploring the gap between reality and physical facts to the imagination and individual perception.Photography for Nofar is a remarkable tool that allows her to sculpt a vision into an image, she appreciates the necessity of light in the picture, and also the lack thereof.

Using the relation between light and shadow allows Nofar to create a sense of harmonic movement within the image, even just as an implied hint.In Nofar’s observation of the world, she examines and focus on details that make up the greater picture, and at the same time, skip various components, sometimes in a less controlled manner so as to leave gaps, which viewers can fill in according to their perspectives, thoughts, conclusions and observations. [Official Website]