Andreas Theologitis is a master photographic sculptor of the female body. He keeps our interest by overwhelming us with a plethora of nude photographs full of surprises; this is the main theme of his latest collection.
The natural beauty and sensuality of the female nude inspires Andreas to take us to an in-depth voyage where he tries to document and understand the hidden sides of the female being. In his words this is “a dive into the shadows of the minds of the models in an effort to bring to the surface their secret desires and wishes”.

In his latest attempt he presents the story of one single woman posing, sometimes as if weightless, in the dark. She is surrounded by thin ropes, chains, metallic mesh which exert pressure or follow the elegant lines of her well-shaped body.

A woman, helpless at first sight – something underlined by the presence of these materials, who depends wholly on the inspiration and mood of the photographer trying to establish a dialogue between these material and spiritual elements.

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

Theologitis is alternating between submission and emancipation, deeper desire and a revelation of an alternative female essence. For him, photographing the female body is not just a mechanical process but rather an in-depth study of female nature with the ultimate goal of building a relation of mutual confidence and respect. What is to be achieved here is a way to create images which do not rely on acquired standards but rather become works depicting the spontaneous mood captured as a result of the deep communication which has developed between the two actors.

The nude is ever-present; in some a sheet covers delicate parts, in others the edge of the bed gives the opportunity for the body to be alone in space in such a way as to create a feeling of tenderness and appreciation of the female beauty rather than excitement and innuendos.

The photographs of Andreas show how the power of expression of a woman liberated from the presence of the photographer can shape a new imagery and reshape definitions and interpretations on a well-established and sometimes sclerosed theme in our minds and eyes. [Text by Dr Nina Kassianou / photography historian – curator] [Official Website]

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

This is a woman’ s story | Andreas Theologitis

 

