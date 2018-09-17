 
 

The photography of Iulian Ignat

Can I find through photography a resemblance, a way to communicate between the lines of the city and womanhood grace? Between their inner rhythms, energies? 
Is it possible for these women to conquer a street, a building, a spot in the city, to change for a few moments their images, senses, perceptions? May I photograph that amazing creatures?  I started at the end of 2011 and focused on this project since 2015 when I introduced the nude pictures in the concept. I used only analog cameras, 35 mm films, and 6×6 format. My previous exhibition was based on homeless people`s portraits photographed in the streets. That was a rough reality and after that I became dedicated to this fantasy. I worked only with non – professional models, trying to capture a true, genuine grace. My models were, most of them, artists, actresses, dancers, singers, photographers, or simply muses. I am extremely grateful to their kindness. Taken in Bucharest and several Romanian cities, these photographs are not the result of a well organized photo sessions ( no assistants, hair dresser, stylist) but of meetings between two beings, where every idea, emotion, improvisation is welcome. I discovered a lot of wonderful places and tried to initiate there a communication between me, model and that building, park alley or street. I`d love to continue to shot it, but I feel it`s time to find a publishing house and start editing for a photobook. [Official Website]

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

© Iulian Ignat

