 
 

EuropeNewsThe European Month of Photography Berlin EMoP 2018

Berlin (28 Sep – 31 Oct 2018) The 8th edition of EMOP Berlin – European Month of Photography–Germany’s largest photo festival. A total of 120 Berlin museums, cultural institutions, galleries, off-spaces, embassies, project spaces, and photography schools will present a wide variety of exhibitions showing the popular medium in all its facets
4123 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The 8th edition of EMOP Berlin – European Month of Photography–Germany’s largest photo festival, will take place from 28 September to 31 October 2018.

During this time, a total of 120 Berlin museums, cultural institutions, galleries, off-spaces, embassies, project spaces, and photography schools will present a wide variety of exhibitions showing the popular medium in all its facets. The exhibitions will be complemented by over 300 events, including curator tours, studio visits, artist talks and performances, film screenings, concerts, and guided tours.

To kick off the festival, the EMOP Opening Dayswill take place from 28 to 30 September, presented by Kulturprojekte Berlin GmbH in cooperation with the C/O Berlin Foundation. As one of the highlights of this year’s Berlin Art Week, its extensive program will feature lectures, artist talks, and discussions with internationally renowned photographers, curators, media experts, archivists, and publicists, as well as “Photobook: RESET”,performances, live acts, and workshops for adults, children, and teens.

Photographers

Maria Austria / Richard Avedon / Sylvia Ballhause / Cecil Beaton / Sibylle Bergemann / Peter Bialobrzeski / Erwin Blumenfeld / Bogdan Dziworski / Alinka Echeverría / Nicolai Howalt / Bernice Kolko / Kai Löffelbein / Nathan Lerner / Vivian Maier / Thomas Mailaender / Douglas Mandry / Sven Marquardt / Helmut Newton / Martin Parr / / Andrej Pirrwitz / Angelika Platen / Richard Renaldi / Richard Renaldi / Cindy Sherman / Alice Springs (June Newton) / Masao Yamamoto and  others.

Europäischer Monat der Fotografie

28 Sep – 31 Oct 2018

Klosterstr. 68
10179 Berlin

www.emop-berlin.eu

previous
Slavic Bestiary by Magda Kuca
next
Northeast India: Ordinary Realities of an Exotic Land by Adish Baruah

Trending Stories

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Spirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

AmericaB&WFeaturedStorySpirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

Kid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryKid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

Grabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryGrabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

Uummannaq by Camille Michel

EuropeFeaturedStoryUummannaq by Camille Michel

Boarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

AmericaB&WFeaturedNudeBoarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

The Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

The Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

AsiaCityFeaturedThe Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
NESWLETTER
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA