During this time, a total of 120 Berlin museums, cultural institutions, galleries, off-spaces, embassies, project spaces, and photography schools will present a wide variety of exhibitions showing the popular medium in all its facets. The exhibitions will be complemented by over 300 events, including curator tours, studio visits, artist talks and performances, film screenings, concerts, and guided tours.

To kick off the festival, the EMOP Opening Dayswill take place from 28 to 30 September, presented by Kulturprojekte Berlin GmbH in cooperation with the C/O Berlin Foundation. As one of the highlights of this year’s Berlin Art Week, its extensive program will feature lectures, artist talks, and discussions with internationally renowned photographers, curators, media experts, archivists, and publicists, as well as “Photobook: RESET”,performances, live acts, and workshops for adults, children, and teens.

Photographers

Maria Austria / Richard Avedon / Sylvia Ballhause / Cecil Beaton / Sibylle Bergemann / Peter Bialobrzeski / Erwin Blumenfeld / Bogdan Dziworski / Alinka Echeverría / Nicolai Howalt / Bernice Kolko / Kai Löffelbein / Nathan Lerner / Vivian Maier / Thomas Mailaender / Douglas Mandry / Sven Marquardt / Helmut Newton / Martin Parr / / Andrej Pirrwitz / Angelika Platen / Richard Renaldi / Richard Renaldi / Cindy Sherman / Alice Springs (June Newton) / Masao Yamamoto and others.