 
 

B&WEuropeStoryThe Bonfires of Belfast by Mariusz Śmiejek

Although the conflict between Irish Catholics and British Protestants in Northern Ireland officially ended in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement, it – after 20 years of this peace process – echoes back recurrently and significantly to this day. 
83114 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Although the conflict between Irish Catholics and British Protestants in Northern Ireland officially ended in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement, it – after 20 years of this peace process – echoes back recurrently and significantly to this day. 

Even if the conflict’s amplitude has significantly weakened, it does continue to take a hard toll on the residents of the region.  According to the Northern Ireland Peace Monitoring Report of 2016, manifestations of paramilitary activity over the 3 years (2014-2016) encompass: 109 incidents with the use of firearms; over 1,000 shootings and bombings; 88 attempted bombings; 1,100 bomb alarms; 50 persons injured as a result of firearm attacks, 116 victims of paramilitary beatings, 22 paramilitary murders; nearly 800 punishment-style attacks; and 4,000 cases of sectarian forced eviction. Confiscated were 124 firearms; 8,988 pieces of ammunition; and 25kg of bomb-making materials. Between 2007 and 2015, only 80 convictions were secured under terrorism legislation, leading to a paltry 48 prison terms. Noting that much weaponry is still in circulation, the detailed report criticized the authorities for failing to truly address the violence still manifest twenty years into the peace process. With time Belfast city center has taken on the look of most developing European capitals in which new office or university buildings lift the skyline and the urban horizon thickens with cranes reaching for the clouds.  Yet at the same time, annually and for many a decade now, in the months leading up to the 11 th of July, colossal towers of wooden pallets arise amidst the modern towers of steel. These are the Loyalist bonfire structures of the working class, erected to commemorate a British victory over the Irish – the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. The date – especially the 11 th of July on the current calendar – is a crucial element in Protestant identity, anchoring a belonging to Great Britain. The turrets, often surpassing 40 meters in height, are set alight during a portentous celebration culminating at midnight on the 11 th into the 12 th of July. This often leads to additional tensions between the Protestants and Catholics during the summer “marching season” of British Orangemen parades crossing the whole of Northern Ireland, a time already exceptionally overwrought with apprehension. For that reason the towers are often torn down by Irish Republicans as part of a perpetual war without end. 

About Mariusz Smiejek

Freelance photojournalist born in Poland in 1978. His work is dedicated to expose issues of post-conflict territories and societies. Mariusz lives in Belfast since 2011 and has been documenting a long term project about the transition and everyday life in Northern Ireland during the peace process since 2010.
He works as an associate with the Belfast-based Institute for Conflict Research with whom he is currently undertaking a long-term trans-national project “Dream Slaves”. This considers the different experiences of, and statutory responses to, undocumented migrant workers, asylum seekers, refugees and those impacted by human trafficking in different territories. He was professionally trained as a photojournalist with the National Geographic in Poland.[Official Website]

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

The Bonfires of Belfast | Mariusz Śmiejek

previous
Silent Moments - a collection of visual poems by Håkan Strand

Trending Stories

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Spirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

AmericaB&WFeaturedStorySpirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

Kid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryKid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

Grabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryGrabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

Uummannaq by Camille Michel

EuropeFeaturedStoryUummannaq by Camille Michel

Boarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

AmericaB&WFeaturedNudeBoarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

The Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

The Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

AsiaCityFeaturedThe Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/call.png
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/cca.png

Latest Stories