Although the conflict between Irish Catholics and British Protestants in Northern Ireland officially ended in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement, it – after 20 years of this peace process – echoes back recurrently and significantly to this day.

Even if the conflict’s amplitude has significantly weakened, it does continue to take a hard toll on the residents of the region. According to the Northern Ireland Peace Monitoring Report of 2016, manifestations of paramilitary activity over the 3 years (2014-2016) encompass: 109 incidents with the use of firearms; over 1,000 shootings and bombings; 88 attempted bombings; 1,100 bomb alarms; 50 persons injured as a result of firearm attacks, 116 victims of paramilitary beatings, 22 paramilitary murders; nearly 800 punishment-style attacks; and 4,000 cases of sectarian forced eviction. Confiscated were 124 firearms; 8,988 pieces of ammunition; and 25kg of bomb-making materials. Between 2007 and 2015, only 80 convictions were secured under terrorism legislation, leading to a paltry 48 prison terms. Noting that much weaponry is still in circulation, the detailed report criticized the authorities for failing to truly address the violence still manifest twenty years into the peace process. With time Belfast city center has taken on the look of most developing European capitals in which new office or university buildings lift the skyline and the urban horizon thickens with cranes reaching for the clouds. Yet at the same time, annually and for many a decade now, in the months leading up to the 11 th of July, colossal towers of wooden pallets arise amidst the modern towers of steel. These are the Loyalist bonfire structures of the working class, erected to commemorate a British victory over the Irish – the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. The date – especially the 11 th of July on the current calendar – is a crucial element in Protestant identity, anchoring a belonging to Great Britain. The turrets, often surpassing 40 meters in height, are set alight during a portentous celebration culminating at midnight on the 11 th into the 12 th of July. This often leads to additional tensions between the Protestants and Catholics during the summer “marching season” of British Orangemen parades crossing the whole of Northern Ireland, a time already exceptionally overwrought with apprehension. For that reason the towers are often torn down by Irish Republicans as part of a perpetual war without end.

About Mariusz Smiejek