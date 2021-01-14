 
 

EuropeNudeThe beauty of the body; Skins by Mariska van den Dorpel

Skins started by taking self-portraits in the living room and has grown into a series of photos of both self-portraits and photographs of many other women.

Skins started by taking self-portraits in the living room and has grown into a series of photos of both self-portraits and photographs of many other women. This project expresses my personal ideology and is therefore close to my heart.

Despite or because of the anonymity in my photos, I want to empower women holding up a mirror through my camera. When they see my photos, they can relax and think ” I am beautiful just the way I am!”. Today so many expectations have been placed on the feminine appearance that you can hardly be satisfied with yourself anymore. With this photo project I want to give a contrary opinion. In addition, Skins has the goal is to let the audience observe the photos objectively. It is my longing to let the audience observe the photographs without (pre) judgemental thoughts. After all, how much more beautiful would life become if we judge each other less?

This photo project portrays the beauty of the body in sculpture form. The main components of the sculptures are simple, shape and light. The photo project aims to portray diversity and inclusivity on the basis of all the various photos. Skins; “See what’s there to see.”

About Mariska van den Dorpel

Mariska van den Dorpel is an autonomous photographer. She was born in 1996 and currently lives in Zwolle, The Netherlands. She is currently nearing completion of a four-year photography course “applied photography and image communication” at the Fotovakschool in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands. She is at the beginning of her photographic career and cannot wait to show her images to the world. As she says herself: “Photos deserve to be viewed. Only then do they come into their own. “.

Mariska’s work expresses her personal views on life. Last year she made another photo project: FREEDOM. With this photo project she depicts her feelings and view of freedom. It is a personal project, consisting of self-portraits and still life of nature. Mariska works conceptually and creates aesthetic, usually resulting in minimalist images with an underlying story. [Official website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

