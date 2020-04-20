 
 

AmericaConceptThe artistic energy; Ignis Fatuus by Alexandra Gataeva

It's not ectoplasm, but an artistic energy which Alexandra pours into her hauntingly beautiful photographs. Alexandra's photographs reveal the tendrils of electricity that fill overlooked spaces, pulling out the abstract entities that embody these obscured worlds.
Ignis Fatuus is an ongoing project to visualize an intangible type of human thought process. As we live in the information revolution and even find ourselves struggling with the overload of information, we often live with uncertainty; emotionally and physically.

There is a turbulence of thoughts and emotions when we want to know something for certain. We deliberate, ruminate, theorize and sometimes even come to conclusions. Parts of a human figure are obscured, revealed and blurred just as the coexistence of certainty and uncertainty. We need to question if we are capable to accept the unknown.

Upstate New York has a history of mediums and mediumship. The Fox sisters, arguably the most famous mediums of the 19th century, put upstate New York on the map with their supposed communications with the deceased. From these supposed communications, a religion was formed. This religion became known as spiritualism and the followers of this religion became known as spiritualists. Many spiritualist mediums would attempt to conjure the dead using man-made instruments. One of these instruments was called a trumpet. The trumpet resembled a megaphone. Many spiritualists utilized these trumpets to summon spirits which came in the form of ectoplasm. Ectoplasm is the energy that gives spirits substance. While she’s not a spiritualist, Alexandra lives in upstate New York and she uses her camera, much like the spiritualists used their trumpets. It’s not ectoplasm, but an artistic energy which Alexandra pours into her hauntingly beautiful photographs. Alexandra’s photographs reveal the  tendrils of electricity that fill overlooked spaces, pulling out the abstract entities that embody these obscured worlds. Alexandra isn’t so much a photographer, as she is a medium summoning the prana we fail to see when we go about our mundane lives. The prana that she captures makes up many spaces, including the space between each of our steps. We can’t see this space because it’s under our shoe, or in a corner just out of reach. Her imagery allows us a surreal glimpse into places we can only see with our creativity. With her camera and her computer she captures the moment when the creative spirit bursts out from the mental trumpet. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

ISSUE 11

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

Dodho Magazine
