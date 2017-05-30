Tantalus by Terence Bogue

There are various interpretations around the Greek myth of Tantalus, where the satiation of hunger and thirst was forever just out of reach.

Whatever the version, he has given us the English word Tantalise – the embodiment of promise, flirtation or eroticism – just out of reach?

I am drawn to the way B&W Photography conveys these tantalising glimpses. Glimpses that take on their own life in ways that enable each individual the freedom of their own unique interpretation.

About Terence Bogue

In 1979 set up a studio in South Melbourne specializing in photography for artists, galleries and museums. Photographs are held in private and public collections in Brazil, UK and Australia.