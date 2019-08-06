The light, sometimes deep, sometimes bright, matte or shaving, is an essential instrument to draw the body, give rhythm to the images, bring out the grain of the epidermis or the elasticity of the muscles. The light draws the shape of the shape, its harmony… to reveal the soul emotions.

“Light is the key to everything” It is my raw material, impalpable, subtle, magical…

I therefore apply myself to write in light on George’s body by successive touches of light and shade, more or less contrast designed to bring out the curvature of a foot, a bust, a for a black and white symphony. I try to sculpt George’s body through my lens, always in search of the plastic harmony of a posture.

I consider George to be an object of art. I am looking for the perfect shape – pure and esthetic. I am looking for an intense and harmonious beautiful by working on the side abstract of the human body, a true human sculpture by its lines of strength, its immovable power, its elegance and its free expression.

It was first of all a dialogue without word, made of gestures and lights, which gave birth to my images sometimes by accident. Then, our mutual creation, natural and enthusiastic, becomes connivance through the personalization of my agreement with George and the common discovery of our personalities.

The magic of our shooting sessions, George’s understanding ofmy expectations, his natural proposals in the gestural matter have made my work easier.

This gestural dialogue between the dancer, an expert on his body, and the photographer that I am, have allowed the sessions to grow.

Each body has its own signature, its own identity, with an history, a potential.

My gaze follows him.

I lure him close to my soul.

And suddenly, “stop, don’t move!… » The picture is taken.

This collection of impressions and expressions was an unforgettable time of sharing.

About Dominique Jaussein