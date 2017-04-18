REFUGE | Human stories from the refugee crisis

A small team of filmmakers set out for Greece, documenting human stories from the frontlines of the European Refugee Crisis, focused on humanity and hope. The world was changing and we found ourselves at a crossroads in history, so we set out to help in the way that we knew best – with the telling, and sharing, of stories.

The Refuge Project was born from a desire to learn more. We had watched the news, heard the reports, and seen the photos of despair and loss from the shores of the Aegean, but we were left wanting to know more about the people living these headlines.

We wanted to know more about their stories, about what they had lost, what they had left behind, and where they hoped their lives were headed. While news coverage focused on the problem, it often forgot about the human being, so we set out to discover a human story.

The world was changing and we found ourselves at a crossroads in history. We wanted to help in the best way we knew, so we began to document what we saw, and the stories of the people we met. In January 2016, over several weeks on location in Greece, we created The Refuge Project, a multimedia chronicle of human stories from the European refugee crisis, focused on humanity and hope. [Official Website]

About Magna Carta

Magna Carta is an international creative firm. With offices in New York and London, we specialize in narrative, commercial, documentary, and interactive media projects worldwide.

Founded by a team of award-winning filmmakers and visual artists, Magna Carta is dedicated to telling powerful stories. With an international team of creatives, we look to the future for what’s possible. [Official Website]