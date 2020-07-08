Mark lives and works in Sydney, Australia. Born Sydney – 1963, and studied Interior Design ( including photography ) at Sydney College of the Arts, ( now UTS ) graduating in 1984.

Mark is a multi-disciplinary designer and photographer. He has worked extensively in Interior Design for most of his career – commencing 1985. He first set up his own practice in Sydney in 1990 and since has successfully completed a large variety of projects across several disciplines and locations including a 9 year stint in Dubai. However, Mark has also worked consistently in art and photography since around 1998.

Mark is involved in several photographic series ranging from more rigorous work such as architectural Facades – a study of modernist architectural facades globally to more fine-art series involving movement and de-focussing of the camera creating a more abstracted view of the world.

The series shown here is drawn from a large body of work created whilst Mark was based abroad for an extended period and shooting portraiture and nudes. These became a series as counter-point to the rigors and demands of design projects. In a sense they are the complete antithesis of design. Design being a world of clients, decisions, deadlines, construction materials schedules and artificial light, and this Portraiture being diametrically opposite – timeless human beauty, pure creative expression without clients nor brief. They allow a level of creative freedom and expression simply not possible in design. They are studies of pure human form and movement in pure natural light. They are raw, elegant and intentionally devoid of context –forcing the viewer to focus on the form, beauty and expression of the model herself. Some images employ sections of fabric as a means to explore movement and fluidity – creating some blur as a more desired painterly effect. In one sense the naked female form presents the ultimate challenge for any photographer – has been and will be continuously photographed forever, but this particular interpretation is an attempt to convey that feminine beauty with minimal means and as truthfully and elegantly as possible.

This series of work was shot over several years involving a large number of models and the works shown here a but a small sample. Mark works with minimal photographic equipment – preferring to keep things as simple as possible and attempts to remain true to the original image at all times. He works with natural or available light only – never any flash and no image manipulation or photoshopping.