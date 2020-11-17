Gently seeping through half drawn curtains light gently embraces their bodies. They are alone. Not because they choose to do so but because they have to. With eyes closed in quiet rooms their heads and hearts are pounding.
The photography project Lockdown Life portrays different people who each deal with temporary loneliness in their own way. I photographed them in houses, apartments and student flats. The result reveals surprising similarities; more than ever we are dependent on our own self-reliance. We no longer long for a distant future. Instead we dream of a very recent past. Keeping my finger on the pulse I asked them how they each deal with that fact.
Danny Van der Elst is a Belgian portrait photographer. His acclaimed series “GIRLS” was published and exhibited internationally. [Official Website]
Danny Van der Elst (B, 1985) graduated as a Master in Western Literature (K.U. Leuven, 2009). After graduating he decided to become a photographer. He worked as an intern with different photographers, amongst whom Pascal Baetens.
