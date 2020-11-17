 
 

EuropeShotPortraits; Lockdown Life by Danny Van der Elst

The photography project Lockdown Life portrays different people who each deal with temporary loneliness in their own way. I photographed them in houses, apartments and student flats.

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ENTRY DEADLINE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Gently seeping through half drawn curtains light gently embraces their bodies. They are alone. Not because they choose to do so but because they have to. With eyes closed in quiet rooms their heads and hearts are pounding. 

The photography project Lockdown Life portrays different people who each deal with temporary loneliness in their own way. I photographed them in houses, apartments and student flats. The result reveals surprising similarities; more than ever we are dependent on our own self-reliance. We no longer long for a distant future. Instead we dream of a very recent past. Keeping my finger on the pulse I asked them how they each deal with that fact.

Danny Van der Elst is a Belgian portrait photographer. His acclaimed series “GIRLS” was published and exhibited internationally. [Official Website]

Danny Van der Elst (B, 1985) graduated as a Master in Western Literature (K.U. Leuven, 2009). After graduating he decided to become a photographer. He worked as an intern with different photographers, amongst whom Pascal Baetens.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with Diego Bardone; published in our print edition #14
next
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
NEWSLETTER

stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
RELATED STORIES
Matrimonial Ties by John Paul Evans

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedMatrimonial Ties by John Paul Evans

Matrimonial ties is a project that encompasses varied responses and challenges to the historical and cultural significance of the wedding portrait in western culture.
Neverland by Krystel Marois

AmericaConceptNeverland by Krystel Marois

Krystel Marois is a photographer originally from Sherbrooke (Canada) who currently lives and works in Brisbane (Australia). She completed with honours a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Concordia University (Montreal, Canada) in 2010, with a major in Photography
The Modern Village; an alpine winter sports resort by Isabella Sommati

B&WBioEuropeThe Modern Village; an alpine winter sports resort by Isabella Sommati

Le Corbier is a village planned in 1938 but built in December 1967. It is is an alpine winter sports resort situated in France, in the département of the Savoy. The concept of this village is to protect the safety of pedestrians and skiers
Holga camera ; Nude series by Jerry Cargill

AmericaNudeHolga camera ; Nude series by Jerry Cargill

Photographing with the Holga, a toy camera, creates an image that more closely approximates natural human vision, with vignetting and darkening edges.
RANDOM STORIES
Charcoal; A dying trade in Malaysia by Grace Pui Wan Ho

AsiaB&WStoryCharcoal; A dying trade in Malaysia by Grace Pui Wan Ho

Charcoal, a dying trade business in Malaysia and cannot substitute by modern equipment. The factories located in spectacular mangrove forest since 1940 in Matang ,Malaysia.
Long exposure by Jeff Vyse

B&WConceptEuropeLong exposure by Jeff Vyse

I'm based on the north east coast of England and I spend a lot of my spare time outdoors as that's what I enjoy. I'm lucky enough to live in an area with remote sandy beaches and big sand dunes where you can find space and tranquillity.
The Forward Pass by Balarka Brahma

AsiaStoryThe Forward Pass by Balarka Brahma

The group, long active in advocating for the rights of brothel workers in Kolkata, felt the need to do something for the children of the sex workers as well as their mothers.
Forest People – The African Pygmies of Uganda by Aga Szydlik

AfricaStoryForest People – The African Pygmies of Uganda by Aga Szydlik

The African Pygmies or Batwa people are indigenous forest-dwelling pygmy people who for centuries lived in the Bwindi and Mgahinga forests.
Nilanjan Ray; Varanasi – A sacred City

AsiaB&WStoryNilanjan Ray; Varanasi – A sacred City

The name Varanasi possibly originates from the names of the two rivers from north and south: Varuna, still flowing in Varanasi, and Asi, a small stream near Assi Ghat. 
Chiarascuro by Graeme Youngson

B&WCityEuropeChiarascuro by Graeme Youngson

In photographic terms it’s usually taken to mean photographs taken in strong low sunlight where the highlights retain detail but the shadows are left well alone.
Necropolis- A City dying of Pollution by Zahir Abbas

AsiaStoryNecropolis- A City dying of Pollution by Zahir Abbas

India is facing a severe pollution threat with daily average figure crossing the “severe” or even “Hazardous” marks a set by WHO. Unfortunately, no one seems to care as this ghostly poisonous air engulfs us in a deathly hug. Every day a bit tighter.
Diego Bardone : Unpredictable coincidences

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedDiego Bardone : Unpredictable coincidences

In his eyes there's the lesson of humanist postwar French photographers: Doisneau, Boubat, Izis those he likes more but even Bresson and Erwitt are a big source of inspiration
Anita Balogh Photography

B&WEuropeShotAnita Balogh Photography

I've been interested in photography for ten years, I was constantly searching for the iconic photographers. In my view people's real insight cannot be formed without a basic knowledge of photography.
FEATURED STORIES
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
Marine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMarine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

The idea for the series ‘Marine Species’ started with my fascination for the sea, water and everything that lives in it. In this series I want to give the viewer a different look at a variety off sea life, that has been portrayed in a very aesthetic way, minimalistic, where the focus is on the subject, with a playful link incorporated in it.
Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedMadonna litta by Peyman Naderi

The collection is a tribute to the famous cellist Jacqueline du Pré, a famous British musician who died at a young age. In this series, I have tried not to see the female face at first, so that the viewer's perception remains without judgment, and when she begins to see the rest of the photographic works, she realizes the feelings of this dominant musician.
Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

AmericaCityFeaturedMea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

Alexandra Buxbaum’s work has focused on documenting the human experience of various people and cultures living in disparate urban environments around the world.
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

By dusk, the streets of this endless seeming city are being roamed by 'suits'. Its a known, yet overlooked phenomenon. Hungry for bowls of ramen, raw tuna, cold sake out of cans and women, they're being delivered by red taxis to amusement miles in Shinjuku,
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

I love street and travel photography but my big passion is macro photography. I am spending all the time i have in nature, capturing the amazing macro world.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
13
Days
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd