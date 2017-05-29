Europe | Nude    536 Views  

Portraits by Antonio Peinado

Behind the mask | Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado

Images that speak from silence and condense the true essence of the person being photographed. 

Antonio has felt drawn to portrait work throughout his career, this work has often varied in style but, always presents us with a technical eye for detail.

Coming face to face with a portrait is like diving into the depths of another person. The photographer must condense the essence of the subject into an image that speaks for itself. To achieve this, Antonio Peinado mainly concentrates on the face through close-up photography. In his portrait work, Antonio’s creativity and experience work together to enable the subject to communicate the most intimate parts their personality.

Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado

About Antonio Peinado

Antonio Peinado is a Spanish photographer born in the summer of 1963 in Andújar in Andalucía. He lived there until the settle down in Pamplona in 1981. He has always felt drawn to photography. When Antonio was 15, he began to read and teach himself about photography, developing a passion for the art form as he learned.

Antonio opened his photography studio in 2006. He began to work as a social and commercial photographer for businesses, marketing agencies and private clients. At the same time, he gave photography classes to university students studying design. His creative curiosity and perfectionism pushed him to search for new ways of expressing himself through photography, especially through portraiture.

In recent years, Antonio has received recognition in a variety of countries for his work. Most recently being First Prize Winner in the 3rd Fine Art Photography Awards, category: Nude (London, April 2017) and receiving the distinction QEP, one of the most prestigious international acknowledgements given by the FEP, and the Best Spanish Photographer of the Year in Illustrative Art award given by the FEPFI in 2016. He currently resides in Pamplona, with his family. [Official Website]

Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Qubo
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
Portraits | Antonio Peinado
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

Marine (Dorset)

David Baker : Sea Fever and Ridge Trees

6

Fake by Matilde Pernille

_MG_9653_SMALL

Infrared Long Exposure Photography by Fine Art Photographer Simone Zeffiro

Peter Zelei | Nudes and Architecture

Peter Zelei ; Nudes and architecture

Campaign for the shoe brand Jim Rickey

Honkey Kong by Christian Åslund

Girl&Mermaid_1

10th anniversary of the death of Bob Carlos Clarke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *