Portraits by Antonio Peinado

Images that speak from silence and condense the true essence of the person being photographed.

Antonio has felt drawn to portrait work throughout his career, this work has often varied in style but, always presents us with a technical eye for detail.

Coming face to face with a portrait is like diving into the depths of another person. The photographer must condense the essence of the subject into an image that speaks for itself. To achieve this, Antonio Peinado mainly concentrates on the face through close-up photography. In his portrait work, Antonio’s creativity and experience work together to enable the subject to communicate the most intimate parts their personality.

About Antonio Peinado

Antonio Peinado is a Spanish photographer born in the summer of 1963 in Andújar in Andalucía. He lived there until the settle down in Pamplona in 1981. He has always felt drawn to photography. When Antonio was 15, he began to read and teach himself about photography, developing a passion for the art form as he learned.

Antonio opened his photography studio in 2006. He began to work as a social and commercial photographer for businesses, marketing agencies and private clients. At the same time, he gave photography classes to university students studying design. His creative curiosity and perfectionism pushed him to search for new ways of expressing himself through photography, especially through portraiture.

In recent years, Antonio has received recognition in a variety of countries for his work. Most recently being First Prize Winner in the 3rd Fine Art Photography Awards, category: Nude (London, April 2017) and receiving the distinction QEP, one of the most prestigious international acknowledgements given by the FEP, and the Best Spanish Photographer of the Year in Illustrative Art award given by the FEPFI in 2016. He currently resides in Pamplona, with his family. [Official Website]