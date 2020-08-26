Thomas James Parrish & Folk London present Oh India, a fundraising photography project.
In 2016 Thomas travelled across India on a documentary-travel photography project, working in places such as Darjeeling, Nubra Valley and Leh Ladakh. During his time in West Bengal he had the fortune to visit Kaikala Chetana, a volunteer-run, community- based education program for India’s rural poor, in the Haripal block of the Hooghly District, 50km from Kolkata.
Founded in 1996 by local man Somnath, who turned his family home into the first centre for learning, the program now works with over 800 children in 24 open-air locations in and around Kaikala village. Following his time in India, Thomas hosted an exhibition in Sydney to raise money for the program. Celebrating the countries tenderness and vibrancy through its people, its landscapes and streets, all 25 exhibited images were sold. The project raised over $5000AUD, funding the program for the next 2 years.
Recently, amidst the current Corona Virus pandemic – offering unique challenges of its own to the vulnerable village – the Hooghly District was hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’, destroying houses, invaluable crops, and agricultural resources upon which the village depends. In response to this event, the ‘Oh India’ photobook – containing 50 images from such places as Kolkata, Darjeeling, Nubra Valley and Leh, Ladakh, as well as Kaikala itself – has been created to raise money for the village and its restoration, and for Somnath and Kaikala Chetana.
“I hope I can make a positive impact for humanity and the natural world.”
About Thomas James Parrish
Having recently completed his Diploma in Professional Photography at the Speos International Photographic Institute, Thomas is now based in London full-time. Following six years of international experience and embarking on a number of personal photographic projects, Thomas continues to be inspired by the events of today. He hunts for stories that resonate with his beliefs and stand up for injustices that would otherwise risk being disregarded. Thomas has had the opportunity to work on projects and campaigns with refugees, religious groups and environmental programs across the globe, and these images are driven by his passion for exposing environmental and humanitarian issues that still exist in this day and age.
The book is available on pre-sale for £35 or £60 with a signed A4 print. Books will be available to pick up from Folk London.
Signings will be held on the 19th, 25th and 26th of September, from 18:00 to 21:00, alongside an exhibition of selected artworks from the book.
