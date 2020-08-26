In 2016 Thomas travelled across India on a documentary-travel photography project, working in places such as Darjeeling, Nubra Valley and Leh Ladakh. During his time in West Bengal he had the fortune to visit Kaikala Chetana, a volunteer-run, community- based education program for India’s rural poor, in the Haripal block of the Hooghly District, 50km from Kolkata.

Founded in 1996 by local man Somnath, who turned his family home into the first centre for learning, the program now works with over 800 children in 24 open-air locations in and around Kaikala village. Following his time in India, Thomas hosted an exhibition in Sydney to raise money for the program. Celebrating the countries tenderness and vibrancy through its people, its landscapes and streets, all 25 exhibited images were sold. The project raised over $5000AUD, funding the program for the next 2 years.

Recently, amidst the current Corona Virus pandemic – offering unique challenges of its own to the vulnerable village – the Hooghly District was hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’, destroying houses, invaluable crops, and agricultural resources upon which the village depends. In response to this event, the ‘Oh India’ photobook – containing 50 images from such places as Kolkata, Darjeeling, Nubra Valley and Leh, Ladakh, as well as Kaikala itself – has been created to raise money for the village and its restoration, and for Somnath and Kaikala Chetana.

“I hope I can make a positive impact for humanity and the natural world.”

About Thomas James Parrish