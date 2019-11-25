I was born in Poland and I live here, currently at the Baltic Sea in Gdynia. I am 47. When I was 16 my parents bought me first SLR camera. I seriously and consciously started taking pictures 3 years ago. I have always been interested in painting and image art in general. I have always felt a great attachment to nature. I shooting nudity as an inseparable part of nature.

Remember the gardens You came from there In the heat of the era it will lend you cold Only trees, only leaves (Jonasz Kofta)

Forgotten garden

The garden has a special place in our culture. It was in the garden that Eve pulled up from the tree the forbidden fruit. On the pages of the novel Hodgson Burnett Frances, the garden is depicted as a mysterious place. In my youth I often came back to this book. Garden gives us respite from everyday life. Calms us down, we’re getting better. We gather strength.

The theme of the garden in the picture has been raised for hundreds of years. It is enough to remind ‘Tuin der lusten’ of the Dutch master Hieronymus Bosch.

Forgotten Barge

Nowadays, the word barge takes on a new meaning. Climate change is causing people to start looking for new places to live. Away from decomposing plastic, barren earth and polluted air. They must build a barge for relocation. New Noah’s Ark.