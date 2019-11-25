 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WEuropeNudeNudity by Sverrir Gotho

I shooting nudity as an inseparable part of nature. I have always been interested in painting and image art in general. I have always felt a great attachment to nature.
8058 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

I was born in Poland and I live here, currently at the Baltic Sea in Gdynia. I am 47. When I was 16 my parents bought me first SLR camera. I seriously and consciously started taking pictures 3 years ago. I have always been interested in painting and image art in general. I have always felt a great attachment to nature. I shooting nudity as an inseparable part of nature.

Remember the gardens
You came from there
In the heat of the era it will lend you cold
Only trees, only leaves
(Jonasz Kofta)

Forgotten garden

The garden has a special place in our culture. It was in the garden that Eve pulled up from the tree the forbidden fruit. On the pages of the novel Hodgson Burnett Frances, the garden is depicted as a mysterious place. In my youth I often came back to this book. Garden gives us respite from everyday life. Calms us down, we’re getting better. We gather strength.

The theme of the garden in the picture has been raised for hundreds of years. It is enough to remind ‘Tuin der lusten’ of the Dutch master Hieronymus Bosch.

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

Forgotten Barge

Nowadays, the word barge takes on a new meaning. Climate change is causing people to start looking for new places to live. Away from decomposing plastic, barren earth and polluted air. They must build a barge for relocation. New Noah’s Ark.

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho

© Sverrir Gotho



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Positive and negative : Urban Abstract by Jim Riche
next
Gerda Taro: Outrageous courage behind the lens

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA