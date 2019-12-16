 
Nude Model : Bodyscaping by Robert Dombkowski

The combination of hard and soft light like that used in the images from yesteryear and apply it to my model while using the model’s body as my landscape.
7309 min

My name is Robert Dombkowski. The typical response I give when people want to know what I like to photograph is that is since that photography is a noun which means that I like to shoot people, places, and things.

I have been shooting since 1982 and still consider myself to be a hobbyist photographer. Being slightly introverted, photography for me has been my creative outlet, break from the real world, and sanity check.  As with my day job, this hobby has provided me opportunities to mentor others so that they can have as much fun with taking images as I have had and still having. My parents, as well as others, have told me that I see the world in a different way. My hope is that through my images that I can show others how a different way to see the world around us.

Nude Model | Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

My project Bodyscaping is one of several ongoing projects. I have always had a fascination with the black and white images from the 1940’s, 1950’s, and early to mid-1960’s, as well as the female form. Landscapes was a preferred subject many years ago and obviously there are many correlations between the human form and landscapes. In this project I wanted to bring together in my own way the combination of hard and soft light like that used in the images from yesteryear and apply it to my model while using the model’s body as my landscape. In this series of images, I worked with a model that has some lovely tattoos. I wanted her body art to bring out an extra dimension to the image just as rivers and streams add dimension to a landscape. This is my take on it and will keep working on this series so that hopefully one day I will produce a set of images where people will see the beauty that I see. [Official Website]

Nude Model | Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

Bodyscaping | Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski

Robert Dombkowski



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Latest Stories

