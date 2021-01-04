Michael is a photographer who lives and works in Sacramento, California.
He works with photography because he believes that the world is intrinsically visual, and that photography offers the most powerful, direct, and varied way of capturing that world’s visual nature and translating it via a series of tonally (and compositionally) resonant images.
One of Michael’s photographic focuses is the nude form. That focus allows him to create imagery that represents that form in a manner reminiscent of classical sculpture and of chiaroscuro painting. Michael frequently focuses on the lines of the body, on the interplay of light and shadow, and on the composition of the body within the camera’s frame – and, finally, on the emotional resonance that can result from the intersection of each of those components. This particular series of images is characteristic of his efforts to produce work that evokes an ephemeral sense of mood, and that suggests an underlying, enigmatic, sense of emotion.
Michael works in the studio with a model for three to four hours at a time, working through several creative concepts and varied lighting setups. This studio time is often collaborative: while he begins his work with a series of visual ideas, the creative and visual input of the models with whom he works often influences the evolution of the work. (The models themselves are the experts on the visual movement and form.) [Official Website]
His photography has appeared in shows and galleries within the United States and abroad. His photography has also appeared in several magazines, and has graced the cover of the occasional book of poetry. He has been working with photography for many years, and plans to continue for many more.
