 
 

AmericaNudeNude art; Tonatities by Michael Kelly-DeWitt

Michael is a photographer who lives and works in Sacramento, California. He works with photography because he believes that the world is intrinsically visual, and that photography offers the most powerful

Michael is a photographer who lives and works in Sacramento, California.

He works with photography because he believes that the world is intrinsically visual, and that photography offers the most powerful, direct, and varied way of capturing that world’s visual nature and translating it via a series of tonally (and compositionally) resonant images.

One of Michael’s photographic focuses is the nude form. That focus allows him to create imagery that represents that form in a manner reminiscent of classical sculpture and of chiaroscuro painting. Michael frequently focuses on the lines of the body, on the interplay of light and shadow, and on the composition of the body within the camera’s frame – and, finally, on the emotional resonance that can result from the intersection of each of those components. This particular series of images is characteristic of his efforts to produce work that evokes an ephemeral sense of mood, and that suggests an underlying, enigmatic, sense of emotion.

Michael works in the studio with a model for three to four hours at a time, working through several creative concepts and varied lighting setups. This studio time is often collaborative: while he begins his work with a series of visual ideas, the creative and visual input of the models with whom he works often influences the evolution of the work. (The models themselves are the experts on the visual movement and form.) [Official Website]

His photography has appeared in shows and galleries within the United States and abroad.  His photography has also appeared in several magazines, and has graced the cover of the occasional book of poetry. He has been working with photography for many years, and plans to continue for many more.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Infrared Long Exposure Photography by Fine Art Photographer Simone Zeffiro

BioEuropeInfrared Long Exposure Photography by Fine Art Photographer Simone Zeffiro

Infrared images are surely something attractive, something that normal people can easily appreciate without being professionals and are a wonderful way to “see” this world with different eyes.
Change by Momir Čavić

B&WEuropeNudeChange by Momir Čavić

The photographs I made for this series were neglected nearly three years, before I’ve chosen some to be shown to the public. This time distance is likely not just a duration between two dates, but rather distance between two personas.
Landscape astrophotography of Jesse Summers

AmericaBioLandscape astrophotography of Jesse Summers

Jesse Summers is an American landscape photographer who specializes the newly developing niche of night landscape astrophotography.
Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

There are few cities that inspire the modern world as much as New York City does. It’s ever growing, ever rising – a kaleidoscope of American culture.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Nude photography; The Library by Florin Ion Firimita

EuropeNudeNude photography; The Library by Florin Ion Firimita

Photography doesn’t have to be documentary in the political sense; it could document our inner labyrinths as well.
Sculpting with Light by Florin Ion Firimita

B&WEuropeNudeSculpting with Light by Florin Ion Firimita

Like some photographers, I am interested in Truth and Beauty. I am interested in quietude, in making the viewer spend some time in front of an image and become a partner in the process of seeing. The function of art is not to escape reality, but to help us experience it more completely.
Yonder, A poetic visual narrative by Jenny Papalexandris

B&WConceptOceaniaYonder, A poetic visual narrative by Jenny Papalexandris

The Yonder Series traces a poetic visual narrative along the Amtrak Crescent line from Penn Station in NYC to New Orleans in Louisiana. The thirty-hour train journey induces deep reverie and contemplation.
New York Hotel Story by Nathalie Daoust

AmericaNudeNew York Hotel Story by Nathalie Daoust

It is strange indeed to see where fate can lead you. A 25 years ago Nathalie Daoust, a Canadian photographer, went to New York City to do a shoot of mens clothing on location in the Carlton Arms Hotel.
Anatomy of a photography by Alicia Moneva

DnaEuropeAnatomy of a photography by Alicia Moneva

In photography, I always work on an idea, usually related to the human being. I read a lot on the topic to keep myself informed. I want the final image to be a visual poem, beautiful but disturbing at the same time.
The soul of Cristina Venedict

ConceptEuropeThe soul of Cristina Venedict

I entered the world of photography and of the magic lens at a time when the real world, the world I was living in, didn’t offer me the freedom I needed. I had taken my degree, I was a psychologist and I felt like I wasn’t really myself, like that world wasn’t mine…
On behalf of the soul by Joachim Michael Feigl

B&WEuropeStoryOn behalf of the soul by Joachim Michael Feigl

The photographic work on behalf of the soul is concerned with individuality and conformity in the religious ceremony.
Meryl Meisler : NYC in the late 1970s and early 80s

AmericaStoryMeryl Meisler : NYC in the late 1970s and early 80s

NYC in the late 1970s and early 80s could best be described using Charles Dickens' phrase “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Meryl Meisler’s photographs documented it with compassion and humor.
Shifts of perception by Michel van Weegberg

ConceptEuropeShifts of perception by Michel van Weegberg

With a love for old analogue cameras and lenses, I roam the internet, on the search for new, mostly old, equipment. Often those treasure finds lead me to new insights or new possible techniques I have to try out.
Chatting with George Digalakis

DnaEuropeChatting with George Digalakis

The process of taking photos was always a great pleasure for me. When I'm out shooting, I feel relaxed and I would say it calms me and fills me with energy.
Paranapiacaba by Miguel Melleiro Junior

AmericaStoryParanapiacaba by Miguel Melleiro Junior

Paranapiacaba is a small railway village located in the Atlantic Forest, in the city of Santo André - State of São Paulo - Brazil, has a population of approximately 1000 inhabitants
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
