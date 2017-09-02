Marc Riboud

I am so happy to have been introduced to this wonderful online photography magazine! It was an honour to have my series “Footprints” be included with such a high calibre of work from international photographers. The magazine is well put together with class, knowledge and a keen artistic eye. Thank you Dodho!
Wonderful mag, thank you so much indeed for the quick publication of my photography, especially with all the links to my social media correctly published, you are the 1st magazine that ever did this in such a nice way! All other mags only posted the links together with the articles and not linked to the logos.
Dodho is such a great inspirational magazine. You might say as a contemporary photographic encyclopaedia. A never ending resource of the greatest visual stories and insights of the best international artist.So it is really amazing to be featured and I’m feeling deeply honoured and proud to be among all the great photographers you are publishing. Thank you Dodho!
Dodho magazine is really a great concept, very different from what we usually see on the web. I am very proud to have been invited to take part in it. Personally it allows me to discover new talented photographers
I’m really pleased and honored to have my work published on the DODHO online magazine. Many congratulations to an open-minded and inspired team which was able to create such an innovative and refined platform, collecting so much inspirational photographic artworks and styles from all the world !
A magazine like Dodho was absolutely necessary. The presentation of new talented artists, is a great help to their emergence in the difficult field of artistic photography.Browsing through it’s “pages”, has been for me a source of inspiration and surprise for the variety and quality of the presentations. I discovered artists with fresh ideas, who have something new to give in the world of photography.I hope the route of “Dodho” to be successful and long lasting and continue to be a reference point and meeting place for young, but also established artists from around the world.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More