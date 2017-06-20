Historic Images    231 Views  

Manhattan Bridge Under Construction

Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1913
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1913

Manhattan Bridge is a suspension bridge that crosses the East River in New York City, connecting Lower Manhattan (at Canal Street) with Brooklyn (at Flatbush Avenue Extension).

It was the last of the three suspension bridges built across the lower East River, following the Brooklyn and the Williamsburg bridges.

The bridge was opened to traffic on December 31, 1909 and was designed and built by Polish bridge engineer Ralph Modjeski with the deflection cables designed by Leon Moisseiff, who later designed the infamous Tacoma Narrows Bridge in 1940. It has 4 vehicle lanes on the upper level (split between two roadways). There are 3 vehicle lanes, 4 subway tracks, a walkway and a bikeway on the lower level. The upper level, originally used for streetcars, has 2 lanes in each direction, and the lower level can be one-way in peak direction or have 2 lanes in one direction and the other in the opposite direction. It once carried New York State Route 27 and later was planned to carry Interstate 478.

Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1906
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1906
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction |
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | Temporary foot path atop Manhattan Bridge, New York. New York, 1907
New York, march 1909
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, march 1909
New York, 1912
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1912
New York, 1907
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1907
New York, 1909
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1909
New York, 1909
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1909
New York, 1908
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1908
New York, 1908
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1908
New York, 1908
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1908
Footpaths on new Manhattan Bridge. New York, 1907
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | Footpaths on new Manhattan Bridge. New York, 1907
Attaching the drop cables, 1903
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | Attaching the drop cables, 1903
New York, 1909
Manhattan Bridge Under Construction | New York, 1909
