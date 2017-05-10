Last Night

‘Last Light’ is the story of Los Angeles bearing the brunt of a tempest and the clarity that comes after the storm. See Los Angeles in rare form. I spent the better part of two years trying to link together a continuity of weather and light, which proved to be by far the most challenging films I have done to date. For those of you who have lived in Los Angeles, you know that rain, for the most part, is few and far between. Fueled by recent storms, I was able to capture the city in a seldom seen light; torrential rain and dark stormy skies.

About Colin Rich

Colin Rich is an award-winning cinematographer and director whose work has been featured in numerous commercials, feature films, and television shows. Rich first leapt onto the map and gained international acclaim for his PACIFIC STAR series of space photography. PACIFIC STAR went viral online and was so popular that it crashed VIMEO’s servers. Colin was featured on the TODAY SHOW, FOX AND FRIENDS, and GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

Colin followed up his PACIFIC STAR series with his TRILOGY OF LIGHT series which seeks to provide “an understanding of what it is to live amongst each other and to understand the system and order of a city, the seemingly complex organics that make it up and the life form that the city truly is.”

The Los Angeles Times, described TRILOGY OF LIGHT by explaining that Colin “reveals patterns imperceptible to the naked eye: the intricate signatures of planes circling high above Los Angeles International Airport, light splashing against the faces of buildings, clouds tumbling in the sky, cars flowing through the freeways like platelets in a pulsing vein.” TRILOGY OF LIGHT has been viewed by more than 10,000,000 people worldwide.

Colin’s work has been featured in international commercial campaigns for global luxury brands, including Christian Dior, BMW, Rag & Bone, as well as Fortune 500 Companies SAP, Lowe’s, and Viacom. His work has also been featured in motion pictures NEED FOR SPEED (DreamWorks), HORRIBLE BOSSES (Universal), MARLEY (Magnolia) and television shows FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC) and FACE OFF (SYFY).

Colin worked for several years as an apprentice to famed cinematographer Alwin H. Küchler, whose work includes DIVERGENT, STEVE JOBS, SUNSHINE, and HANNA. When he is not shooting, he is tinkering with camera systems, motion controlled robotics, and optics. A native of Los Angeles, he lives with his two dogs and soon-to-be wife. [Official Website]