«  I only shoot in black and white. The colours distract the vision I have of a subject. It helps me to show the true essence of something, the true beauty, as simple as it can be. «  Good design is as little design as possible » Dieter Rams

This series was photographed and documented in November 2017 for four days while I visited my father in Brazil. We explored the desert of Jericoacoara, the Atlantic coastline in the north of Brazil.  The unexpected combination of the desert between the blue ocean and white sand dunes spread over 200 kilometers side by side took my breath away. I wanted through this series to bring the desert into another universe, show my interpretation of this place, to give it a lunar dimension Through the strong contrast, I want

 to highlight and isolate the subjects of the desert, to give them even more strength. Although the white dunes are all similar yet each are totally unique. It was important for me to show that the desert isn’t «  dead » like we can think but very much alive,counting many animals, locals, motocross or other vehicles that I decided to represent mostly in silhouettes, never showing any faces, adding to the « unreal » side of this project.

I’m French but I grew up in Thailand. From there, I had the opportunity to travel a lot with my family. It developed my curiosity and I started to be interested by the photography at the age of 14. Now I’m 20 and I’m still amazed by all these incredible places. I graduated last year from a photography school in Montreal. Since then, I continue to travel, shooting every thing around me, observing every time for the perfect subject. » [Official Website]

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

Landscapes | Romain Leclerc

