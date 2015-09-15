Kerekes István ; People & Portrait

It is not a project it is a my style- I darken my pictures … in this form …

I was born in 1977 in Marosvásárhely/ Transylvania / Romania. Now I live and I work in Mosonmagyaróvár – western Hungary. I am taking part regularly in national and international photo competitions and exhibitions since 2004.

My pictures have been shown in more than 60 countries, on five continents, and I won over 800 prizes and awards, in international and national photo contests. I take mainly portrait-, social life-, and nature photographs.

From 2009 I take part regularly in different national and international photo contests like jury member or like president of the jury. Photos appeared in many publications ( books, magazines, catalogs, albums, newspapers, etc.). I am member of MAFOSZ – www.mafosz.hu

My photo reports and articles reagulary appear in A Földgömb (The Globe) magazine, www.afoldgomb.hu where I am regular author [Official Website]