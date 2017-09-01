Julius Born ; Texan Portraits

Photographer Julius Born took thousands of photographs of the people, land and community in Hemphill county located in the Texas panhandle.

In thousands of portrait photographs taken during the first half of the twentieth century, Born forever documented the past and the humanity. In his images of cowboys and businessmen, well-composed ladies, and fidgety children, Born shows us the pioneers and early residents who made Canadian what it is today. For decades, Born operated his photography studio from the back of his variety store. It was here where all types of people stepped into his curious world of cameras and backdrops, costumes and mood lighting. Over the years, thousands sought out this self-taught photographer and curiosity shop owner to record their most important moments. [Source: River Valley Pioneer Museum]