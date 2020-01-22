 
 

Isabel by Lucía Peluffo

Isabel just turn 6 years old, she is my brother's daughter. We have made this pictures during the last three years. I write "we have made" because Isabel took pictures too, with an analogue camera like mine. She invited me to her world and I invited her, maybe, one projecting on the other. Those toys that belonged to my childhood are still in that same house, that never changed, where Isabel and I inhabit that...
Isabel just turn 6 years old, she is my brother’s daughter. We have made this pictures during the last three years. I write “we have made” because Isabel took pictures too, with an analogue camera like mine. She invited me to her world and I invited her, maybe, one projecting on the other.

Those toys that belonged to my childhood are still in that same house, that never changed, where Isabel and I inhabit that third world. A child plays by animating inanimate objects, he brings them to life. At the same time I repeat that game when I go into the darkroom. I take that object, that has its own history, and leave a print of that animation in each photogram.

Childhood is a region culturally separated from adulthood, sometimes inhabited by terror, the endurance of children’s fears and the “otherness” of children. There are borders between them and adults, borders that this works investigates, explores and drives aside. Together we build a world, that overlaps with those other worlds becoming extraneous, inexplicable. It is our own world, that happens in a present without time, that lives each time it is travelled.

About Lucía Peluffo

Lucía Peluffo, Buenos Aires 1989. Formed in Industrial Designer (UBA 2013) and artist by profession (since 2014). She works the photographic medium questioning its materiality, the image nature and its production processes. Her projects are born as a result of her personal experiences. [Official Website]

Book

Publication date: June 2019

Format: 24x32cm without the bok. 26×32.5cm with the box.

Technique: Artist book.Contains 16 gelatin silver prints, selenium toned, printed on Ilford ART300, 300gr, 100% cotton paper, and acid free. The prints were made by the author, at her darkroom. The book was develped together with Gonzalo Golpe, Juanjo Justicia and Pablo Suárez.

This is an opened edition because of the uniqueness of the piece (as its result with this technique can never be the same), and because maybe one day Isabel will consider its re-edition.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

