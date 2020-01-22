Isabel just turn 6 years old, she is my brother’s daughter. We have made this pictures during the last three years. I write “we have made” because Isabel took pictures too, with an analogue camera like mine. She invited me to her world and I invited her, maybe, one projecting on the other.

Those toys that belonged to my childhood are still in that same house, that never changed, where Isabel and I inhabit that third world. A child plays by animating inanimate objects, he brings them to life. At the same time I repeat that game when I go into the darkroom. I take that object, that has its own history, and leave a print of that animation in each photogram.

Childhood is a region culturally separated from adulthood, sometimes inhabited by terror, the endurance of children’s fears and the “otherness” of children. There are borders between them and adults, borders that this works investigates, explores and drives aside. Together we build a world, that overlaps with those other worlds becoming extraneous, inexplicable. It is our own world, that happens in a present without time, that lives each time it is travelled.

