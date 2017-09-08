Intimacy by Roberto A. Cabrera

I believe that photography can show bodies in a certain manner which is free from the way that Western Art has treated the topic.

When I photograph bodies I tend to see them as abstract forms. I like to catch the fragment, but also certain intimate atmosphere that should not be always plainly erotic.

The photographs of this portfolio have been taken using Ilford films (Delta 400 and HP5+, pushed at 1600 ASA or 3200 ASA, and developed with Ilford ID-11 or Microphen).

The prints were made on Ilford Multigrade IV with a Beseler 23CII XL, using a El-Nikkor 50 mm f/2.8N enlarging lens and then developed in Ilford Bromophen 1+3. The photographs were scanned from silver gelatin prints using an Epson Perfection V700 Photo scanner. [Official Website]