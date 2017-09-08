Intimacy by Roberto A. Cabrera

When I photograph bodies I tend to see them as abstract forms. I like to catch the fragment, but also certain intimate atmosphere that should not be always plainly erotic.
I believe that photography can show bodies in a certain manner which is free from the way that Western Art has treated the topic.
The photographs of this portfolio have been taken using Ilford films (Delta 400 and HP5+, pushed at 1600 ASA or 3200 ASA, and developed with Ilford ID-11 or Microphen).
The prints were made on Ilford Multigrade IV with a Beseler 23CII XL, using a El-Nikkor 50 mm f/2.8N enlarging lens and then developed in Ilford Bromophen 1+3. The photographs were scanned from silver gelatin prints using an Epson Perfection V700 Photo scanner. [Official Website]