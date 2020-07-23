Born on August 18, 1993 in Caracas, Venezuela, He became interested in arts since a very young age, practicing drawing and painting until late 2013 when he discovered photography and decided to dedicate himself to its full-time learning.

He started his studies at “La Escuela Foto Arte” specializing in genres such as: Photojournalism, Documentary Photography and Street Photography. Already in the year 2015 began to make a living with his photographs in local media, working as photojournalist in his hometown. He currently work as freelance contributor in newspapers and international press agencies in Buenos Aires, Argentina, focusing on social and personal issues, with a sole purpose: tell the world stories through his pictures. [Official Website]

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

I was born and raised in Caracas, in a lower-middle class neighborhood, south of the capital of Venezuela. Since I was little I was very interested in arts, especially music, drawing, painting and cinema. During my adolescence I began to relate to the urban culture that invaded my alleys (Hip-Hop, Skateboarding and Graffiti), that’s when I took a Nikon D3100 camera from a friend and fell in love at first sight with photography. Since then, in a self-taught way I began to research, practice and look at works by established authors, from Magnum Photos to local artists who influenced my discovery of Street Photography, Photojournalism and Photographic Documentalism, genres that make up my work. Subsequently I attended various workshops to increase my knowledge, and relate to more people who shared my passion, until 2014 when I started earning a living with my photographs in the local media, working as a photojournalist. I currently work as a freelancer for international newspapers and press agencies, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Focusing on social and personal issues, with the purpose of telling stories through my photographs. My coverage of the political-social crisis that Venezuela is going through has received an Honorable Mention in the Documentary and Photojournalism Category of the “SIENA INTERNATIONAL PHOTO AWARDS 2019”, also the 3rd Place in the Single Photo Category of the “LENSCULTURE EXPOSURE AWARDS 2018” and a Mention in the Single Photo News Category of the “POY LATAM 2017”. For these prizes I had the honor of participating in the collective exhibitions “SIPA EXHIBITION” (2019) in Siena, Italy; “PHOTO LONDON, LENSCULTURE WINNERS” (2018) in London, United Kingdom; “Collapsed Republic Vol.2” (2017) in New York, United States and “Collapsed Republic” (2016) in Berlin, Germany, and my work was published in the books “BEYOND THE LENS, BY SIPA” (2019), ” SANGRE Y ASFALTO, BY CAROL PRUNHUBER” (2019) and “THE BEST OF LENSCULTURE Vol.2” (2018). if they like, you can see my work in https://www.lensculture.com/anthony-ascer-aparicio

What’s in your camera bag?

At the moment, in my backpack I carry a Nikon D90 body, equipped with a Nikon MB-D90 Battery Grip and two batteries for long work days. I also carry the kit lens, an AF-S DX Nikkor 18-105mm f / 3.5-5.6G ED VR, and an AF-S DX Micro Nikkor 40mm f / 2.8G. I also carry eight Memory Cards Kingston Micro SD Class 10 of 16GB, because I like to work with Micro SD to be able to back up all the material on my phone, in case of being robbed while I’m on the street. I usually carry a memory card reader and my MacBook Pro, for when I do news coverage that requires sending the material in a short time. Additionally, I carry a microfiber cloth to clean my lenses and a small brush to shake my equipment if I am in dusty places.

What is the most surprising thing you carry?

Although it may not seem like it, the most surprising thing that I always carry with me in my backpack is not part of my photographic equipment. It’s an indispensable notebook where I write down ideas, draw pictures of topics that occur to me and take notes. As I commented earlier, drawing, painting, and cinema nurtured me long before I started photography, so this helped organize me, making storyboards that I then try to pull off my photographic compositions when I’m doing long term project. It also works for me to write down the places I watch when I’m a passenger, for to visit them again and sit to observe while I make Street Photography.

What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bag?

Really I’m not a person very concerned with details when buying a backpack, and I don’t usually use special backpacks for photographic equipment. The most important thing for me is the good quality of the backpack, with resistant seams for support the weight and with compartment to carry my MacBook, and others that allow me to organize what I’m going to carry during a common day. One of the most important aspects is that the backpack be waterproof in case of any rain, and that it have a foam reinforced floor, to protect my equipment from moisture and sudden blows. I’m honestly a person who prefers and needs to go unseen during my walks on the street, so I’m avoid using backpacks identified with a brand specialized in photographic products.

Can you give me the essential carry kit when travelling the globe?

The essential kit that I use for my trips is the same one that I take during my working days or Street Photography walks. I personally think that the less equipment I carry, the better I can move and the less exposed to risk I’ll be. For me it’s important to be comfortable, light and safe, only then I can return home to gaze at the results obtained with the photographs, without ever having damages or something to regret.