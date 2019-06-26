 
 

EuropeNudeI’m a Russian by Igor Chirikov

It is not accidental that the attempt of my national self-identification is behind it. At some moment, having broken out through the “iron curtain” in the early 1990s, traveling over the world, I felt myself to be a “man of the world”
4377 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The series titled I’m a Russian. And I’m Just the Same is a part of my bigger project titled Self and Other. 

It is not accidental that the attempt of my national self-identification is behind it. At some moment, having broken out through the “iron curtain” in the early 1990s, traveling over the world, I felt myself to be a “man of the world”, without any ties to my national roots. And I inevitably asked myself: why am I Russian? What do I have in common with other people around me? In what are they like myself? Am I the same, or am I different? And, last, but not least, why do we, Russians, unmistakably single out each other abroad, but prefer not to notice each other? As if we are ashamed of the fact that we are Russian. So, what makes us special? Or are we just like everybody else? Photos are intentionally stylized under bad quality of the Soviet film when the concept “uniform Soviet people” leveled all national signs.

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov

I'm a Russian | Igor Chirikov
I’m a Russian | Igor Chirikov



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
I am a woman by Aleksandr Kutsepalov
next
Goddess by Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM