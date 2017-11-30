Europe | Journalism     398 Views   

Identity under construction by Camille Szklorz

This colonised territory, shaped by erosion over thousands of years, is now plundered. The desert is being segmented. In 1975 Morocco brutally occupied this territory and deported the vast majority of the Sahrawi population to refugee camps in the Algerian desert. The Sahrawi minority who remain undergo repression and are dis- criminated against regarding access to work or ownership of property. This territory is now like an open air prison for this minority.

Western Sahara is the last remaining colony in Africa.Formerly a Spanish colony, it is bordered by Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria and was illegally annexed by Morocco in 1975.

The UN regularly points to the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination. Despite this reminder, a status quo prevails, allowing the Morrocan occupation to intensify day by day.

Using ‘fait accompli’ tactics, Morocco has demarcated a territory, defending it with a 2500km long wall. The occupation of this land is an effort to render the right of the Sahrawi people to a referendum of self-determination obsolete. Moroccan strategy involves militarization of the desert, exploitation of ressources, town planning, settlement campaigns for Moroccans and the wiping out of Sahrawi culture.Moroccan constructions in the desert are the tangible form of this territorial con ict which has been dragging on since 1975

As nomadism is forbidden, towns enforce a socio-political framework which leads to forcible assimilation and a monitoring of Sahrawi resistance.

The occupying power shall not deport or transfer parts of Its own population Into the terrItorIes It occupies 

Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 49

The town of Laâyoune is the cornerstone of Moroccan policies for Western Sahara. The town has expanded rapidly despite its hostile environment (desert encroachment, limited water resources) From 6,000 inhabitants in 1975 to 200,000 today, and including only 10% of Sahrawis. By massively investing in the territory, Morocco tries to legitimise its colonization.

The brutal occupation by Morocco in 1975 expelled most of the Sahrawi population from its territory to refugee camps in the Algerian desert. The Sahrawis who remained in occupied territory are a minority subjected to repression by the Moroccan authorities.Human constructions constitute the spatial setting of the combat between a colonial power that regulates numerous aspects of daily lives on colonized bodies, and the means of resistance created against such regulation. Architecture is a spatial apparatus, a fundamental component of the occupation and domination over bodies.

Being under constant surveillance by Moroccan security forces, Sahrawi activism is harshly repressed. Free- doms of expression and assembly are severely restricted, human rights violated. The authorities deny entry to Western Sahara, or expels foreigners : journalists, human rights experts, jurists, activists, UN staff members. In this territory, one can be guilty of an offence for recognizing the existence of Western Sahara as a separate entity from Morocco and liable to imprisonment for jeopardizing state security at risk. Deciphering the landscape and urban planning is a way to bypass the lack of freedom due to police obstruction. This shattered nature carries within it the traces of man and his intentions.

In resistance to occupation, pro indepen- dence messages and drawings of the Sahrawi ag, daily cover the walls. Graf tis are rapidly censured by the police and Moroccan sett- lers. Like palimpsestes, they symbolize the Moroccan attempt to make their inalienable right (the referendum for self-determination) invisible.

About Camille Szklorz

Having graduated from the Beaux-Arts School of Valence (France), Camille embarked on a one year documentary project, cycling from Paris to Abidjan. Alternating between photo, video and drawing, she documented DIY cultures. This project resulted in lm awards in festivals, and various photo exhibitions (Les Rencontres d’Arles, Lille 3000, Dak’art biennale in Senegal).Since 2015, Camille has mainly focused on a long-term project based on the in uence of town-planning in Africa’s last remaining colony: Western Sahara. This project was presented for the rst time in 2017 during the Nuit de l’année, Rencontres d’Arles festival and selected as « Coup de coeur » of the Jury by Fisheye magazine. [Official Website]

Some kilometres away from the « Sand wall ». Smara is both a garrison town and the hotbed of resistance to Moroccan colonisation. Every evening paci c demonstrations led by local Sahrawi women are violently repressed. To retaliate, Sahrawi youths in turn block the streets and throw stones at the police, using the construction material at hand.
Sakia El Hamra river, in the Haouza area. Some members of the Reguibat tribe live here. Their economy depends on the breeding of camels. Their traditional way of life, outside the city, constitutes a form of resistance to Moroccan occupation.  During the winter months, Moroccan shepherds come from Beni Mellal (1000km North) to allow their sheep to graze. The grass being intensively exploited for a short time, the Sahrawi nd themselves without pasture for the rest of the year. This intermittent occupation generates con its. In response, the Sahrawi set up stone markers to delineate their pasture spaces, but these boundaries are not respected.
This rare unbuilt land in downtown Dakhla is used on a regular basis for confrontation between Sahrawi and « Dakhilis » (Moroccan settlers).
The former border in Tay village appears to have been erased between Western Sahara and Morocco. Instead of the border post, patriotic posters celebrate the royal family and the Green March annexion in 1975.
This territory is divided by the 2720 km long wall. Heavily mined, and equipped with sophisticated surveillance. This « Sand wall » being a « fait accompli » may be an irreversibe turning point of this occupation. This barrier marks the border of Moroccan occupation. It separates Sahrawi families on either side
Due to the presence of 7 million land- mines, the desert is a permanent threat to civilians. The military use stone sign postings as they have no bearings in this unfamiliar desert.
Military observation, close to the border post with Mauritania. In a re ection of ongoing tensions with the Polisario occupying the No man’s land in between the two borders, Moroccan authorities deployed new security forces in the Guerguerat region in 2017.
A new road built in no time, adorned by Moroccan ags, leads to a dead end, the future solar panel site « Noor Boujdour ». King Mohamed VI aims to launch the largest solar power plant project in Africa including two power stations in Western Sahara. The agreements signed during the COP22 to authorise the Saudi rm, ACWA Power to run this site for 20 years constitute a violation of international law. Commercial agreements signed with Morocco fuel this con ict by offering jobs to Moroccans, and providing revenue for the Moroccan government.
In recent years, road exportation has intensi ed towards Morocco and West Africa. The main route linking Tangiers to Dakar was constructed in the way of mobile sand dunes. A system of fences erected along the road prevents sand blocking traf c. Illegal agricultural and seafood exportations rely
on this road.
Many shanty towns dotting the coast- line are frequently inhabited by shermen from Morocco. The output from Moroccan sheries originates mostly from Western Sahara, whose coastline provides one of the world’s richest shing grounds. The plunde- ring of these seas provides massive revenue.
In December 2016 the European Court of Justice ruled that no commercial agreement signed with Morocco can include Western Sahara, as it is considered « a distinct and separate territory». The European Commission has since strived to bypass this ruling abetted by Morocco.
Western Sahara owns large phosphate rock reserves. In Boukraa, the mining village, Moroccan workers are accommodated in high quality housing whereas Sahrawi workers live in a shanty town based on the old Spanish quarters.
The village of Imlili counts just one inhabitant, a Sahrawi. He is employed as an ambulance driver. His job is like the village, ctional.
The village of Chtoukane was built in 2000-2001. Private housing, shops, school, mosque, playground – all uninhabited. These ghost towns offer an absurd landscape in the middle of the desert although their purpose is mainly to occupy territorial space. Later on, enticing settlement campaigns will lure Moroccan migrants to live here, in the desert.
Bir Guendouz is the last city in the extre- me south to bene t from the Moroccan «new development model of the southern provinces» since 2015. The ambition is to transform this village in a symbolic economic hub with the launching of a neighbouring shing port project. This village until then deserted, has spread in no time, and successful settlement cam- paigns attracted Morrocan families, workers, and small investors. However the demand exceeds the offer. Disappointed, a group of Moroccan migrants are holding a sit-in protest during weeks, demanding a house or land.
A load of paint intended for the new constructions of Bir Guendouz spilled in the desert. This stain expresses visually the impalpable violence produced by the civil occupation. This con ict unfolds without gunshots. The raging of the bulldozers, and the Moroccan civil occupation are the main weapons.

 

