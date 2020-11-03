 
 

EuropeNudeHumanopolis by Jose Ignacio Hernandez

Humanopolis is a photographic project that aims to humanize the city, recovering the initial destination for which is was built and to make the citizen see that it is at his service and that he has to feel it what way.
6603 min

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ENTRY DEADLINE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Humanopolis is a photographic project that aims to humanize the city, recovering the initial destination for which is was built and to make the citizen see that it is at his service and that he has to feel it what way.

Humanópolis, shows the interconnection of man with the city, uses the metamorphosis of the body with the landscape of the city, intervenes in public space. The naked body of a man as a symbol stripped of all sexual, economic, racial, political and social conditions. The images recreate, reconstruct the city through the intervention of the naked body with the urban space. Man merges with space and matter with form. Crossing the skin as a human boundary and crossing the surface as an urban boundary. The limits of the body with the limits of the city to create a mind without limits and an open city. Our physical space with our mental space, from the intimate to the public, from the interior to the exterior. Body and space, skin and stone.

Terms like origin, growth and evolution are common between man and the city. The socio-cultural changes in the cities reflect the historical values of the territory, the identity. People have to recognize their individuality but at the same time their condition of globality by integrating themselves into the public space. Man occupies the urban soil, and in this way, we give meaning to the space, one needs the other, the vulnerability of the body that merges and projects itself with its environment. A body doesn´t make sense either. The city is proposed as a product of man´s need, constituting his means of expression.

Man grows and the city with him according to its needs. Architecture as an urban expression and the body as a human expression Public spaces, spaces of identity. There has always been an analogy between the constitution and structure of the city and of the man, a city must have a head as well as nerve centers, must be able to breathe widely and have an adequate arterial system. The brain and the heart as fundamental parts of the urban fabric would be represented by the cultural centre and the public square. The city as a product of its society, a reflection of the man who generates it. 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
What is Erotic Photography?
next
In Search of Photographic Style
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape & nature photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO
NEWSLETTER

RELATED STORIES
Surreal portraiture by Germaine Persinger

AmericaShotSurreal portraiture by Germaine Persinger

A New York based art photographer and model, Germaine Persinger discovered her passion for visual storytelling and still photography while completing her Masters degree in landscape architecture.
2 min 7279
Jose Laiño : Creative Still Life

ConceptEuropeJose Laiño : Creative Still Life

This series of photographs made with these simple, everyday objects commonly around us, consists of very personal works in which the author uses humor, dreamlike, irony, poetry and visual language, creating visual metaphors
1 5 min 8107
Anchors by Yulia Artemyeva

ConceptEuropeFeaturedAnchors by Yulia Artemyeva

While working on this project, I was looking at reasons why people choose to stay in bed while the society requires them to be active from morning till night, unless they get sick, either physically or emotionally.
5 min 5079
Spirit of the north by Alexandre De Melas

BioEuropeSpirit of the north by Alexandre De Melas

I started photography when I started travelling and I fell in love with wildlife photography. It is to me the most difficult but rewarding type of photography. I love looking for angles and backgrounds to give an unusual view of the animal. Then the animal has to offer the perfect look or the perfect posture.
5 min 2276
RANDOM STORIES
The greatest reward by Emilio Barillaro

CityEuropeThe greatest reward by Emilio Barillaro

Twelve years had passed since I last visited the "Big Apple" and my passion for photography at that time was not even a distant thought. This summer, however, I went there specifically for photography.
4 min 8295
Colour of earth and blood  by Aga Szydlik

AfricaStoryColour of earth and blood  by Aga Szydlik

Stark and rugged in her beauty, an intricate mosaic of empty canyons and dry riverbeds, streaching from desolate Skeleton Coast to arid landscapes of Kokoland and towering dunes of an ancient Susuvlei desert.
1 12 min 7266
Small Things by Binh-Dang

AsiaB&WStorySmall Things by Binh-Dang

There is a house by the sea 120km from Hanoi called Thien Giao. In this house the occupant’s heartbeat beats in unison for one hope, the hope that they will all be able to love and be loved. I visited this house one year ago
8 min 3888
Tsuburosashi and Noroma Dolls by Hiroshi Watanabe

AsiaB&WStoryTsuburosashi and Noroma Dolls by Hiroshi Watanabe

Like Kabuki and Bunraku, Japanese theatrical traditions typically have two forms of performances. Kabuki is performed by human actors and Bunraku is performed by puppets.
2 min 12810
Working Jill by Jady Bates

AmericaConceptWorking Jill by Jady Bates

Working Jill is a photographic conceptual series that represents there is a notion of humor about a very serious subject still seemingly controversial today. Equal pay for women in the same jobs as men.
2 min 7602
Inside Myanmar Monasteries by Irene Barlian

AsiaFeaturedStoryInside Myanmar Monasteries by Irene Barlian

Traditions still hold out in the Myanmar’s countryside which has so far been relatively untouched. Myanmar was often seen as among the world’s most isolated nations. Although they had eased it’s 15 years restrictions on tourism, the country remains to be ancient and pure.
3 min 4406
Female Nude; Ascension by Dave Hanson

AmericaNudeFemale Nude; Ascension by Dave Hanson

Ascension is one of a multiple of photographic series that I have done in which I have tried to photograph the story, found between lightness and darkness, that a moment of luminosity tells through the flow of our energy pushing and pulling our forms.
3 min 3022
Ramnami Community by Sanghamitra Sarkar

AsiaB&WFeaturedStoryRamnami Community by Sanghamitra Sarkar

Low-caste Hindus in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh first began tattooing their bodies and faces more than 100 years ago as an act of devotion and defiance after being denied entry to temples and forced to use separate wells.
3 min 5895
Francisco Arteaga, Street photographer

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedFrancisco Arteaga, Street photographer

Streets are the places where all kind of souls surrounds us. Strangers become part of you once you’ve clicked, they let you know them, get into them and see what lies behind them. I look for body language, facial characteristics, particular expressions, trying to search the story that defines them.
11 4 min 7768
FEATURED STORIES
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
3 min 961
Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryBlessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
3 min 861
North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedNorth Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
4 min 1040
Marine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMarine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

The idea for the series ‘Marine Species’ started with my fascination for the sea, water and everything that lives in it. In this series I want to give the viewer a different look at a variety off sea life, that has been portrayed in a very aesthetic way, minimalistic, where the focus is on the subject, with a playful link incorporated in it.
2 min 1317
Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedMadonna litta by Peyman Naderi

The collection is a tribute to the famous cellist Jacqueline du Pré, a famous British musician who died at a young age. In this series, I have tried not to see the female face at first, so that the viewer's perception remains without judgment, and when she begins to see the rest of the photographic works, she realizes the feelings of this dominant musician.
3 min 1033
Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

AmericaCityFeaturedMea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

Alexandra Buxbaum’s work has focused on documenting the human experience of various people and cultures living in disparate urban environments around the world.
4 min 1636
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

By dusk, the streets of this endless seeming city are being roamed by 'suits'. Its a known, yet overlooked phenomenon. Hungry for bowls of ramen, raw tuna, cold sake out of cans and women, they're being delivered by red taxis to amusement miles in Shinjuku,
3 min 1555
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

I love street and travel photography but my big passion is macro photography. I am spending all the time i have in nature, capturing the amazing macro world.
3 min 2286
New York City² by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedNew York City² by Rokas Jankus

A lot of the people seemed somehow lost to me, either geographically, mentally or even physically. It’s that second before they recognise you, taking the picture, somehow giving you an intimate moment with a person you never gonna see again in your life.
3 min 1700
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We never share your data with 3rd parties. Your details will be held securely, we won't share them with anyone else and of course you may unsubscribe at any time. You can read our Privacy Policy here
We’d love to
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
27
Days
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.