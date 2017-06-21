Historic B&W Streets of New York City

86th St northwest to Bay 26th St. Brooklyn, New York. 1918
In 1898, the modern City of New York was formed with the consolidation of Brooklyn (until then a separate city), the County of New York (which then included parts of the Bronx), the County of Richmond, and the western portion of the County of Queens.
The opening of the subway in 1904, first built as separate private systems, helped bind the new city together. Throughout the first half of the 20th century, the city became a world center for industry, commerce, and communication. New York became the most populous urbanized area in the world in the early 1920s, overtaking London. The metropolitan area surpassed the 10 million mark in the early 1930s, becoming the first megacity in human history.
Flatbush Avenue Extension teems with horse-carts and trollies. Looking west toward the Manhattan Bridge. Brooklyn, New York. 1914
Industrial Newtown Creek in Queens toward Manhattan with wooden boats and barges . New York. 1915
West Street in the Washington Market area of Lower Manhattan teeming with buyers and sellers of unloaded goods transported from the rail yards in Jersey City. New York. 1907
An unpaved Avenue S looking west from East 17th Street to brand new Brooklyn Rapid Transit subway cars. A 19th century wood house in the distance. Brooklyn, New York. 1909
Kids playing on King’s Highway looking east to West 10th street from West 11th Streeet. Empty fields all around. Fifteen years later this will all be filled with new stores and an endless array of apartment buildings. Brooklyn, New York. 1910
Boys in knickers, suits, caps and ties shoot marbles on the sidewalk while two young rascals look on from a window in a 1800s wood frame house. 41 Sumpter Street in Williamsburg. Brooklyn, New York. 1915
A lone Ford Model T cruises by an unpaved Shore Boulevard looking southeast from Emmons Ave. (Sheepshead Bay looking into Manhattan Beach). The Manhattan Beach Hotel visible in the backgroud. Brooklyn, New York. 1911
Passengers on a ferry plying the waters of the Hudson River travel past the Lower West Side of Manhattan. New York. 1914
Brooklyn Bridge, Greenwich Village, Lower Manhattan skyscrapers including the new Singer Building, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Jersey City. 1914.
Queensboro Bridge looking to Manhattan. Queens consists of 19th century wood frame houses, stands of trees, empty fields, a few ponds and streets that just end. New York. May 1912.
South Street bustling with commercial activity by the piers toward the Brooklyn Bridge. A city of steel, wood and stone. New York. 1914
Brooklyn Bridge with horse carts on a cobblestone street and a fire in an empty lot. 1918.
West Street piers, cargo and drivers. 1919. New York
Swimming at Rutgers Slip in East River. Summer 1900. New York
Grim view of the New York Central Railroad at the edge of the Harlem River, just south of the High Bridge. Locomotives, piles of ties, rails and coal. Industrial bridges across the Harlem River. Bronx, New York. 1905