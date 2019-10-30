 
AsiaB&WNudeHalf woman by Mustafa Turgut

The president of the period, in his speech at the opening of the service building of a women's association on June 6, 2016. Making the definition of womanhood; he said, "A woman without a child is a half woman." The President's speech;
“If a woman has deny motherhood for work, in fact she has deny self femininity. If a woman abandons her home and rejects motherhood for work, she is half woman. No matter how successful it is in the business world, she is incomplete woman and half woman. If they give up the maternity that they deny humanity. Such women are incomplete and half women. To give up maternity is to give up humanity. Half of humanity forms women. The women must be effective on her house and the her childrens and they should be different elegant, aesthetic and instincty.”

In these days, a certain amount of discussion was discussed and has been published articles and expert comments. Subject was forgotten like others as well as all matters to women. Nobody couldn’t go too far on the subject. From the moment the conversation falls in agenda; a lot of photographic images of women in my mind came alive. I imagined naked women body portraits with strong but natural expression. The women in my imagine had young, older, fat, slim all type of women.

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

I realized I want to take these photos because I think I must be attract more people’s attention to this issue. Later, about situation the freedom of expression in our country and I have hesitate to turn the light to darkness. But someone should that and I want to do it.

I will object this patient idea now and later. I will trying to show that life without women will be incomplete. I object with the motto of women freedom. I will being an individual and disturbing. Woman should be free, be an individual and must be as her wish.

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

A brave woman with photos on the page helped me as my first model and the project started. The project spread over a long time and I will continue the project with the principle of volunteering. The first stop of the project will when I done enough photos for making the exhibition. But another brave women should the courage have to be in this project and they gives pose. Unfortunately, in our country, which is now well embedded in conservatism; human, environmental, and especially political fears, still stand before courage.

And I think of the same Turkish proverb again. “Korkunun ecele faydası yok” Meaning is “fear is no remedy for death” or “It does not prevent the death of fears”.

Therefore, I think this subject should be processed for this reason and I invite the courageous women to pose in this project.

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut

Half woman | Mustafa Turgut
Half woman | Mustafa Turgut



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

