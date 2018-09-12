My eight-year-old son recently said to me “Why do you have such an un-smiley face all the time, it makes me worry.” I’m one of the 3 million Australians living with depression or anxiety.

A myriad of circumstances, principally around broken relationships, social isolation, social media and the demands of parenting balanced against running a business has led me to be this way. An unfamiliar way.The loneliness of living in the outer suburbs of a major city, with little adult human connection, on a day to day basis, has left me in hibernation. If I had a time machine I would make my thoughts go faster, for them to be over.

About Rodney Dekker

Rodney Dekker is a photographer and video producer predominantly covering environmental and social justice issues. His most significant project has been documenting the affects of climate change and its resulting hardship on livelihoods in Australia, Bangladesh, Tuvalu and Kiribati. Dekker’s been a finalist of Reportage, UN Media Peace Awards, Australia’s Top Photographers, Moran Photographic Prize, International Photography Awards, Px3, received nominations for Prix Pictet and PDN’s 30 and was selected for the Eddie Adams Workshop USA.

His photos have appeared in many publications including The Toronto Star, The Jakarta Post, The Washington Times, ASIAN Geographic, Australian Geographic, The Age, Sydney Morning Herald, The Big Issue, Outback and Weekend Australian Magazine. For a mmary of Dekker’s published videos click on this link. A number of his photos are held in the National Library of Australia and in the state libraries of Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. He holds a Masters degree in Environmental Analysis and International Development and is a member of MAP Group. [Official Website]