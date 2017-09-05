Foodism 360 by Simone da Lima

The ordinary are often overlooked, forgotten, neglected, undervalued or simply thrown away, yet to me the ordinary are all special and unique.

These images are all part of some new food portraiture series for my AW 17/18 and SS 18 collections. I like to zoom in on the extraordinary of the ordinary.

I like to dissect (edible) botanicals to reveal hidden worlds. Botanicals fascinate me, especially their architectural shapes and structures. My interdisciplinary background in graphic design, architectural design, styling, gastronomy and herbalism allows me to capture botanicals in a new, contemporary way. By highlighting the extraordinary of the ordinary I aim to connect people to food and nature.

My visual signature can best be described as authentic/real, minimalistic, tactile, architectural, intimate, poetic and sensual. [Official Website]