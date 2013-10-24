Can you tell us a little about yourself?

I was born in 1988 and I come from Slovakia. Originally I graduated at the University, department of Archaeology, but I have not found my life path in this profession.

How did you get interested in photography?

I have been painting or drawing since my child hood. In 2010 I started to take a pictures. I did not think that I would fall in love with it so much. I have found my self in photography.

Have any artist/photographer inspired your art?

My favorite photographers who inspire me are Oleg Oprisco, Tertius Alio, Kirsty Mitchell, Bara Prasilova, Ruadh Deloach and others. All of these authors create an artistic photos full of creativity.

Could you please tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

I have used the old camera Sony Alpha 550 with sigma 50mm f1.4 yet. Currently I buya Canon 5D MarkIII. I edit photos in Photoshop CS6 and Lightroome 5.I like to work in the editor so much, but the pictures for such modifications must beall taken with a big quality.

Describe your ideal photographic situation

My ideal photographic situation is when my mind is relaxed and a new ideas are coming into it during the photo shooting. There have to be a good mood and the right people on the photo shooting. In the future I desire for a bigger projections where many people will be participating.

How much preparation do you put into taking a photography?

It depend son my vision and the complexity of the project. Usually I prepare a several projects in one time and it takes about 2 – 3 weeks. Some projects are spontaneous and the preparation for a realization is short(a few days).

What’s your useable-to-unusable ratio when you review images from a shoot?

I am taking about 300 pictures and I use 1 – 2photos from each private project.

What quick advice do you have for someone who wants to improve his or her photography skills?

When someone is interested in it, I advise not to give up. It is necessary to try and to ask more clever people, in case of something is not clearabout the technical stuff. For artistic photography a gift from God is needed.

From time to time many photographers find themselves in a creative rut or uninspired to shoot. Does this ever happen to you and if so how do you overcome these phases?

The crisis will come and will leave as well. It is necessary to be aware of it, not to give up and keep working on yourself. You must have a will.

What future plans do you have? What projects would you like to accomplish?

As Ihave already mentioned, in the future I would like a big projections and overcome my self. I would like totryto take picturesunder the water too. [Official Website]