For many years, model Anuschka and I have been taking photos once or twice a year for a week on an island in the south. After Ibiza, Lanzarote and Corsica, we took photos in Sardinia this October.

We were lucky and were still able to enter and leave the country relatively easily and the requirement to wear masks outdoors was only made after our departure.

The northern tip of Sardinia is very rocky. We took photos in three different locations: at Capo Testa and on the coast southwest and southeast of Santa Teresa Gallura. Capo Testa is located a few kilometers west of the northernmost point of Sardinia and is a well-known tourist attraction. In addition to the lighthouse, which is well worth seeing, there are many impressive granite rocks, some of which have been shaped very bizarre by the wind and the sea. Since this place is also very popular with many tourists, we did not take photos until the late afternoon. We were able to find good shooting locations for ourselves in the extensive area, where we could take nude photos undisturbed.

The coast southwest of Santa Teresa Gallura has many beaches. At Spiaggia di Rena Majori a long sandy beach ends in a wild rocky coast. There we were able to take impressive pictures of the setting sun. Of course, you always need a bit of luck with the weather. We went there several times from two hours before sunset till after sunset. We had enough time to watch the weather closely and wait for the perfect moment. Our commitment was rewarded with dramatic images.

On the southeast side of Santa Terese Gallura, a wild coast shows many shapely rock formations. Because of the remoteness of this area, we were able to take pictures undisturbed all day long. We were looking for a perfect combination of the female body and the rocky landscape.

Anuschka and I love taking nude photos outdoor. Every day is different. The weather, the position of the sun and the humidity determine the quality of the light. We often had to wait until all the factors were perfectly right. But it is precisely this waiting in the most beautiful places that makes landscape nude photography so attractive to me and Anuschka. And with a little luck, beautiful nude photos will be the result that remembers us of the shootings.

The most important thing in nude photography in nature are the landscapes. These must have a special formal beauty. Rocks and water are often a perfect combination and Sardinia in particular has a lot to offer in this regard. The granite rock is very suitable for nude photography due to its colour and beautiful round shapes. I know this material very well from my shootings in the Swiss Alps and therefore felt like I was in paradise. Anuschka and I were very satisfied with the results of this shooting week on the island of Sardinia. [Official Website]