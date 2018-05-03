Femine Nude by Yuri Benitez

The “nude” was an unknown and censored horizon. Now far past the sexual taboos of the 60’s and 70’s, I can get close to that enigma, in a way that I can admire and acknowledge the wonders of a woman’s body, and capture its essence in light and shadow.

These images pay homage to a concept that was once a secret. In my images I show the figure with confidence and strength in different circumstances, in atmospheres that are not necessarily intimate but are away from the every day life, in attitudes in which the presence of the camera is irrelevant.

I portray the beauty of the body in an elegant style, at some points sensually, and definitely sculptural, and adding to this, I keep the anonymity of my models as part of the attraction and mystery that surrounds the feminine physique. [Official Website]