Female symbol by Mona Alikhah

You can be very strong but also fragile, lively and boring, honest and false, happy and sad, courageous and fearful, clear but still hidden, beautiful and ugly…. This largely determines my way of thinking about life and from the age of 14 it is the basis of my photography. My search is the way to reality that remains hidden. The reality that I find! And that is sometimes not the reality that the other person see.

Human feelings and reactions are the source of my inspiration and so is the relationship between their experience, environment and feelings. I place myself in the story of the other one, from that perspective I see the world with my eyes in someone else’s body and story. At this time I Iive in the Netherlands.

Female symbol is the title of my new serie about the feeling of a woman when she hears about her cancer. “You can be a peacock in life, full of life and yet have a broken heart.” As a woman you know you have to check your chest once a month on possible chest cancer. For many women this is the worst thing in the world to do. Suppose the cancer is really there! I photographed Ans in my studio because she wanted to have for the last time an intimate moment before her therapy starts. She has to say good bye to her most female symbol. I’ll follow her during her yourney in this way. [Official Website]